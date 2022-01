UPDATE: The Xbox series X is now sold out at eBuyer, but is still available at Asda and Smyths Toys via Xbox All Access. Read on for more information.We’re almost half-way through January 2022 and the Xbox series X – launched over a year ago in November 2020 – is still difficult to buy in the UK whether you’re searching online or in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the pandemic have caused the production of Microsoft’s games console to slow to a crawl.But if you’re trying to track down an Xbox series X today, don’t fret, because the IndyBest team...

