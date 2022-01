According to Deadline, Dave Grohl and his Foo Fighters bandmates star in a film they shot in secret, Studio 666, about what happens when the legendary rock band rents an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history, to record their 10th album. Trouble is, frontman Grohl is creatively blocked, and when evil forces in the house sink into his consciousness, the creative juices begin flowing but so does the blood. Can Foo Fighters’ complete the album, with the band still alive to tour? A new trailer for the film is streaming below:

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO