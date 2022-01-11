ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extra ‘Goldbergs’ Episodes Don’t Spell End of the Show, ABC Chief Says

By Sharon Knolle
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After losing two series regulars over the last year, the odds of a 10th season for ABC’s ’80s-set family sitcom “The Goldbergs” seem to be dwindling. On Monday, the network announced it was adding four additional episodes to its ninth season, bringing the total to 22 episodes, as it did last...

www.thewrap.com

Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
TV SERIES
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES
Person
George Segal
Person
Adam Goldberg
Person
Jeff Garlin
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘SNL’ Episode Hosted by Betty White to Re-Air Following Actress’ Death

Saturday Night Live is paying tribute to Betty White by re-airing the episode she hosted in 2010. White, who died overnight Thursday into Friday in her sleep at age 99, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, won an Emmy for best guest actress in a comedy series for her work on SNL. That episode, which first aired May 8, 2010, featured White in sketches including one in which she played the grandmother of a prisoner (Kenan Thompson) who brings her in to scare bullies straight and another in which she played a woman who makes a census taker (Tina Fey) really uncomfortable with her bizarre answers. That marked White’s first and only time hosting SNL, though she did return for an appearance in the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015. According to executive producer Lorne Michaels, he’d asked White to host the show only to be turned down three times. She finally came around following a Facebook campaign that went viral. Jay-Z was the featured musical guest in the 2010 episode, which will air at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, following a vintage episode of SNL at 10 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
Variety

Live From the Oscars: Why Pete Davidson Won’t Be Hosting (EXCLUSIVE)

This week, ABC announced that there would be a host for the 2022 Academy Awards. Shortly after, reports circulated that Pete Davidson has been in talks with Oscars producers to host. Despite press reports, Variety hears from multiple sources that Davidson will not be hosting the Oscars. An insider says an informal conversation took place with Davidson’s team — but that’s it. Numerous individuals familiar with the host search say it’s highly unlikely the “Saturday Night Live” star will be selected for the gig. Davidson is a major talent and audience fan favorite, who is buzzy both on and off screen, and could...
CELEBRITIES
#Episodes#The Goldbergs#Abc#Vanity Fair
Popculture

Former 'The Goldbergs' Star Hints Show Is Ending Sooner Than Expected

The Goldbergs could be wrapping soon. The ABC sitcom is currently in its 9th season, and in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, former star Jeff Garlin hinted that the show could be ending its run next year. While the interview mostly focused on the allegations of inappropriate behavior on set that were made against Garlin that eventually led to his firing, the comedian also weighed in on ending the show soon.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Black-ish’s Kenya Barris Reflects On Impact Of “Outwardly Black” Comedy; ABC Unveils Additional Season 8 Guest Stars – TCA

Black-ish boss Kenya Barris was just hoping to get a show on the air when he first created the family comedy. Now in its final season, the ABC title starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross as the pillars of the Johnson family, has far exceeded his expectations. “We wanted to say something that as much as we grew up loving the Cosby show, the Cosby show happened to be Black and we wanted to do a show that was absolutely, positively, outwardly Black,” Barris said during the comedy’s TCA panel on Tuesday.  “I never in a million years imagined that...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Life Goes On Sequel Series Moves Forward in Development at NBC

Becca Thatcher’s life will indeed go on. NBC has given a put pilot order to a Life Goes On sequel series, in which Kellie Martin will reprise the role that made her a household name in the late ’80s. (Note: A put pilot commitment is just one step shy of a network officially ordering a pilot to be filmed/produced.) Per the official logline, the new Life Goes On “will revisit a grown-up Becca Thatcher, now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown.” From Warner Bros. Television, the one-hour drama is being written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Sharon Stone Joins ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2, Will Recur As Cassie’s [SPOILER] On HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: After Season 1 of The Flight Attendant delved into Cassie Bowden’s tragic relationship with her late father, the upcoming second season of the hit HBO Max series will explore Cassie’s relationship — or lack thereof — with her mother. In a major cast addition to the Emmy-nominated show, Sharon Stone has been tapped for a recurring role opposite Kaley Cuoco in Season 2. Stone will play Lisa Bowden, Cassie’s (Cuoco) estranged mother who would prefer to stay estranged. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or good will to spare. Cassie’s mom only very briefly...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Keanu Reeves is poised to star in Hulu's Devil in the White City in his first major TV role

The box office icon is in talks to star in Hulu's big-budget limited series adaptation of Erik Larson's 2003 novel The Devil in the White City: A Saga of Magic and Murder at the Fair that Changed America, which tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893, according to Deadline. While Reeves had a recurring guest role on Peter Stormare's Swedish private eye sitcom Swedish Dicks, he has never starred on a TV series before. Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are among the executive producers on Devil in the White City along with Todd Field, who is aboard to direct the first two episodes. DiCaprio originally bought the film rights in 2010 with the plan to make it into a movie directed by Scorsese. In 2019, Hulu announced it was developing a series based on the book. According to Deadline, Reeves would play Daniel H. Burnham, "a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who fashioned his own pharmaceutical 'Murder Castle' on fair grounds – a palace built to seduce, torture and mutilate young women. The story takes the viewer on a tour of murder, romance and mystery in the gilded age."
MOVIES
Popculture

Classic ABC Show Switches to NBC for Reboot

A revival of Life Goes On is in development, but not at ABC. According to a report by TV Line, NBC has ordered a pilot for a reboot of the 1980s TV show. If it goes to series, it will join a long list of shows shuffling between networks in their second lives.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Quantum Leap Reboot, Centered on 'New Team,' Ordered to Pilot at NBC

This news certainly warrants an “Oh, boy!”: A Quantum Leap reboot is officially underway, securing a pilot order at NBC, TVLine has learned. Per the official logline, this iteration of Quantum Leap would pick up 30 years after Scott Bakula’s Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, at which point “a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.” (To answer the No. 1 question on your mind, a source tells TVLine that Bakula’s involvement in the new project is...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Episode 9.12 - The Kissing Bandits - Press Release

“The Kissing Bandits” – Upon their return home from college orientation, Adam and Brea each confess a secret that could affect the future of their relationship. Meanwhile, Barry and Beverly openly admit their love of ice-dancing and explore their shared passion together on a new episode of “The Goldbergs,” airing WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Great’ Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

“The Great” has been renewed for Season 3 at Hulu, the streamer announced on Tuesday. The renewal news comes after Season 2 of the historical dramedy debuted in its entirety on Hulu on Nov. 19. In the second season, Catherine (Elle Fanning) finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of liberating a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia. Along with Fanning, the series also stars Nicholas...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Minnie Driver To Star In Scripted Supernatural Podcast ‘The Lesser Dead’ From Echoverse

EXCLUSIVE: Minnie Driver is getting into the scripted podcast world. The Speechless star has been tapped to star in The Lesser Dead, a supernatural audio drama series. Christopher Buehlman is adapting his own novel – about a colony of vampires – for the audio medium. The Lesser Dead comes from podcast studio Echoverse, which was launched in 2020 by Lloyd Braun’s Whalerock Industries, the production and consulting company behind such unscripted series as Battlebots, Hyperdrive and Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, and is run by former Syfy executive Mark Stern. The book, which was published in 2014, is set in 1978 New York City and stars Driver as Margaret McMannis,...
TV & VIDEOS
