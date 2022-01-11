ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

Medical helicopter crash lands near church without casualties: ‘An absolute miracle’

By Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A pilot crash landed a medical helicopter Tuesday without casualties in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, miraculously avoiding a web of power lines and buildings as the aircraft fluttered, hit the street and slid into bushes outside a church, authorities and a witness said.

None of the four people on board, including an infant, sustained life-threatening injuries, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt said at a press conference, adding that he was eager to shake the pilot’s hand for getting the helicopter down the way they did.

‘Deltacron’: Scientists say they found COVID infections combining omicron, delta

Rescue crews rushed to the wreckage by the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church in Upper Darby at about 1 p.m. and helped get the pilot, two crew members and the infant patient out of the aircraft, Bernhardt said.

The infant was taken to a hospital as authorities worked to notify the child’s family, Bernhardt said. The flight originated out of state.

At the crash site, a stop sign on the corner was cleaved in two, appearing to be hit by the helicopter as it came down. The aircraft was on its side in two pieces, just outside the church. Insignia indicated it was a medical helicopter.

“It’s a miracle, it’s an absolute miracle, here what you see behind me,” Bernhardt said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HIV18_0disy7Da00
    Firefighters from Upper Darby, Pa, stand near a medical helicopter that crashed next to a church in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, with four people on board including an infant. All are expected to survive, authorities said. (AP Photo/Claudia Lauer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DNxOJ_0disy7Da00
    A medical helicopter rests next to the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church after it crashed in the Drexel Hill section of Upper Darby Township in Delaware County, Pa., on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJMMK_0disy7Da00
    Firefighters gather at the scene after a medical helicopter crashed in the Drexel Hill section of Upper Darby Township in Delaware County, Pa., on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating, along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Jerrell Saunders, 28, said he had was walking from his work in maintenance at an apartment building nearby when he saw the helicopter “just floating, like real low, like extremely low, like it could land on the building that I work at.”

He got in his car to go to the hardware store and the helicopter was going in the same direction. He said he saw it hit the ground in the middle of the road and slide across the ground until it crashed.

Euclid officer taken to hospital following pursuit of vehicle taken in carjacking

It turned on its side and as smoke was coming out. He saw people jumping out of the helicopter.

“I’m telling my grandkids about this one,” he said.

A fire official said the helicopter had about an hour’s worth of fuel left at the time of the crash, and crews took steps to keep leaking fuel out from contaminating water.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Drexel Hill, PA
City
Upper Darby, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Upper Darby, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Upper Darby, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Medical Helicopter#Police#Traffic Accident#Covid#Omicron#Delta Rescue#Ap Photo#The Philadelphia Inquirer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy