It’s probably safe to say that the ending of the original ‘Dexter’ has split the fanbase. While there are some who love it, many are confused by the notion of Dexter abandoning his son and killing and going to the fringes of civilization to live as a lumberjack. So, when the revival series was announced, it gave them hope that they would finally get a satisfactory ending to Dexter’s story. And it seems that ‘Dexter: New Blood’ is racing toward that very direction. If you are wondering whether Dexter will die in the new series or Angela will arrest him, this is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO