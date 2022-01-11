ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music icon Elvis Costello asks radio station to stop playing one of his greatest hits over racial slur

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
  • “Oliver’s Army” was inspired by the conflicts in Northern Ireland that occurred during the 1970s and uses a racial slur to describe a British soldier.
  • The song was played uncensored on the radio in the U.K. for decades until 2013 when it was bleeped by a BBC station, which drew widespread criticism.
  • In a recent interview with the Telegraph, Costello said playing the song edited on the radio “is a mistake,” and added stations are making the song worse by bleeping it.

Rock music legend Elvis Costello says he will no longer perform one of his biggest hits, “Oliver’s Army,” and has urged radio stations to also stop playing it uncensored.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfYOu_0diswTwz00

The Associated Press/Richard Shotwell

The 1979 tune was inspired by the conflicts in Northern Ireland that occurred during the 1970s and uses a racial slur to describe a British soldier. The song has attracted criticism over recent years due to the use of the N-word.

The song was played uncensored on the radio in the U.K. for decades until 2013 when it was bleeped by a BBC station, which drew widespread criticism from listeners.

“Only takes one itchy trigger; one more widow, one less white [expletive],” the song says.

In a recent interview with the Telegraph, Costello said he plans to go on tour over the summer, but will be omitting the popular song from his setlist.

“If I wrote that song today, maybe I’d think twice about it,” he told the Telegraph.

“That’s what my grandfather was called in the British army - it’s historically a fact - but people hear that word go off like a bell and accuse me of something that I didn’t intend,” he said.

“On the last tour, I wrote a new verse about censorship, but what’s the point of that? So I’ve decided I’m not going to play it,” Costello added.

Costello said playing the song edited on the radio “is a mistake” and added stations are making the song worse by bleeping it.

“Because they’re highlighting it then. Just don’t play the record!” he said.

Comments / 239

W John Bohdan
3d ago

The words used were commonly used when the song was written. They represent a different time and place. Intentional censorship is detrimental to actually growing. If you find it offensive good. So learn from the past, don't bury it

Reply(26)
92
Sharon O'Gara
3d ago

I agree, with many of you. Come on, things and times were different, way different before now, ( when no one can open their mouth without affending someone. take down all the statues, road signs, rewirite the children's books and Cereal boxes, our Early American History, oh and ya, let's rewrite the constitution....I'm sick of all the political correctness and people wanting to change our history.(I love all ethnic backgrounds and have friends of all backgrounds and races.)Good or bad, that's the way this country was!If you want everyone and everything censored, go live in China, Russia or Cuba.

Reply(1)
18
Bob F.
3d ago

I heard Hurricane by Bob Dylan on the radio the other day it uses the "N" word as well..it was unbleeped..I had no problem the first time it came out. let alone playing it today

Reply(3)
22
