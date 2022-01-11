ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hancock tests positive for Covid for a second time

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6iNx_0disvxCS00

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has tested positive for Covid-19 after contracting the virus for a second time.

Mr Hancock said he has been self-isolating at home since Monday afternoon following the test result.

“Yesterday afternoon I tested positive for coronavirus. I’ve been isolating at home since then,” he said on Twitter.

“Thankfully I feel fine. Much better than last time and that’s thanks to the vaccine. Get your booster now if you haven’t already.”

Mr Hancock initially contracted the virus in April 2020 at the height of the first wave of the pandemic, before vaccines were available.

He was forced to resign as health secretary in June 2021 after the leak of CCTV footage showing him cavorting in his office with an aide, in breach of social-distancing rules at the time.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Johnson faces further calls to resign as reports suggest No 10 team to be culled

The Prime Minister is reportedly preparing to oust members of his inner circle over the partygate affair as another Conservative MP called for him to resign. Boris Johnson is devising a policy announcement blitz and a cull of his top team as he looks to survive the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into lockdown-busting parties in No 10, The Sunday Times reported.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uk#Cctv
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox42kptm.com

Nebraska Medicine visitors and patients can no longer wear cloth masks

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska Medicine has updated their visitor policies, and cloth masks are out, according to Nebraska Medicine's website. Visitors can wear "a well-fitted, hospital-grade, multi-layer procedural mask" inside of Nebraska Medicine facilities, said the website. This comes a day after CHI Health doctors said that a...
OMAHA, NE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy