Bath, NY

Free COVID-19 testing center to be held in Bath

By Brandon Kyc
 4 days ago

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County will be holding a COVID-19 testing center in the Town of Bath for symptomatic residents.

The center will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civil Defense Training Center, 7220 State Route 54 in Bath.

They are asking that individuals wear a mask, bring an insurance card, and if you’ve tested positive in the last 90 days to not get re-tested here.

Are you doing that COVID test wrong? Experts debate where to stick swab

This center is not to be used for required weekly work testing and is only for symptomatic individuals.

The tests will be a self-administered saliva swab, they ask testers to not brush their teeth or use mouthwash within one hour before the test.

They also ask individuals to not eat, smoke, chew gum or mints, vape, or use smokeless tobacco within 30 minutes before testing.

Walk-ins are accepted, but registration is preferred and can be found here .

IN THIS ARTICLE
