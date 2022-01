We’ve seen the This Is Us characters make some pretty big transformations in the makeup chair, as the NBC drama time-jumps across different decades to tell the Pearson family’s stories. Mandy Moore has played matriarch Rebecca Pearson in multiple decades — from meeting and marrying Jack in the 1970s to lying on her deathbed in the 2030s — with the current timeline placing her around 72 years old. The actress, who is just 37 in real life, has so brilliantly engrossed herself in the role of the Big Three’s aging mother that even some of her co-stars forget she’s not actually in her 70s.

