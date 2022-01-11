Enjoy One Last Tease Before The Killing Starts With Final “Scream Trailer”

Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for Scream. The fifth movie in the hit horror franchise will be in theaters on January 14. This new clip, clocking in at just over a minute, really hammers on the movie's tension and scares. It's also filled with wall-to-wall callbacks and references to the original 1996 movie that helped redefine the horror genre. The trailer starts with Dewey explaining how to survive Ghostface--a reference to Randy's horror survival rules from the original. From there, pretty much every quick vignette points at another classic moment from the franchise. Check out the trailer below.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO