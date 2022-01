Florida totaled nearly 400,000 new COVID-19 cases during the week that ended Thursday, as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus raced through the state, according to a Department of Health report issued Friday. The 397,114 cases during the week continued a dramatic increase that began in mid-December. In all, Florida has totaled 823,153 new cases during the past three weeks, the report showed. During the three preceding weeks, Florida totaled 53,840 new cases. As of Thursday, the state had a reported total of 4.56 million cases and 62,688 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020.

