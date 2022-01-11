ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. new vehicle prices hit record high in December - Kelley Blue Book

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago
(Reuters) - The average transaction price of new vehicles in the United States shot up nearly 14% in December from the previous year, driven by strong sales of luxury vehicles, auto industry consultancy Kelley Blue Book said in a report on Tuesday.

The prices hit a record high of $47,077 last month as new-vehicle inventory remained tight following healthy consumer demand, the report said.

Sales of luxury vehicles, which comprised 18.4% of total sales in December, normally increase during the last two months of the year, pushing the average prices higher, according to the report.

The U.S. auto industry has been hit hard by the global semiconductor shortage and supply chain snarls, causing low inventory levels and skyrocketing prices amid strong consumer demand.

For each of the last six months, the average price paid by consumers was above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) as dealers continue to hold prices at or above MSRP, according to the auto consultant.

Meanwhile, the average price for a new non-luxury vehicle was $43,072, slightly lower than the record high set in November.

#Luxury Vehicles#Hit Record#Kelley Blue Book
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car That Dealers Overcharge for the Most

Car demand in the United States is at extraordinary levels. Unfortunately, car supply is extremely low. A primary reason the appetite for new cars is so high is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people could not go to dealers at all.  People who wanted to buy 2021 models found themselves out […]
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Average Monthly New Car Payment In US Reaches Record Levels, Again

Prices of new and used cars in the United States and basically the entire world kept getting higher in 2021. There are several different explanations for this, including the chip shortage and supply chain disruptions, and as a result, we are witnessing another year of record average monthly new car payments. There are other factors contributing, too, but first, let’s see the numbers.
CARS
Reuters

Reuters

