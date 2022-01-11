Towson University student dies in off-campus shooting early Tuesday morning Baltimore Sun/TNS

An early Tuesday morning shooting left a 23-year-old college student dead in Towson, police said.

Baltimore County Police said officers were called to the unit block of West Susquehanna Ave. around 2 a.m. for a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived they found Ikemefuna J. Eguh dead outside. According to a release from Towson University , Eguh enrolled as a senior last semester as an exercise science major. He went by “Justin” to friends and grew up in East Orange, New Jersey.

“Next of kin have been notified, and TU Student Affairs staff will be in touch with the family to provide support,” according to a university news release. “We ask that you join us in keeping his friends and family in your thoughts during this most difficult time.”

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call county detectives at 410-307-2020.