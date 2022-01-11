ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Valley pediatrician: Vaccinate your kids for safety and a return to normalcy

By Dale Guthrie, MD, FAAP
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDBNj_0distUj500

The recent authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 years and older is a step in the right direction for protecting Arizonans.

For over 30 years, I have been a practicing pediatrician in the Valley, and in that time I never imagined we’d be dealing with a crisis of this scale. I’m not only referring to the COVID-19 pandemic but to the massive amounts of misinformation parents have to sift through when trying to make an informed decision about their children’s health and medical care.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Being a parent is so rewarding, but it is not without its challenges. As a father of six children and sixteen grandchildren, I can attest to this. Protecting them becomes parents’ number one priority, and we do whatever it takes to keep them safe, both physically and mentally. When a close family friend died of liver disease due to hepatitis A, our young children said goodbye to her in the hospital with tears in their eyes. Now, we have a vaccine that would have prevented that illness.

After years of humanity battling life-threatening diseases with little success, the promising outcomes of vaccinations have been instrumental in preventing families from going through traumatic moments like the one mine experienced.

As parents, we can trust in our family members and friends for guidance when tackling some of the most challenging parenting moments. However, when it comes to vaccination against serious illnesses, I am asking you — as someone who has been in your shoes — to trust your pediatrician and medical experts. We are hyper-focused on preventing the circulation of serious illnesses in our community and trained to deal with the pandemic we are facing today. Please, ask questions and voice your concerns about vaccinating your child against COVID-19; in addition to attending to your child’s health, it is our job to ensure you have accurate and factual information about their well-being.

If you find yourself struggling to weather the storm of misinformation, let medical experts offer a safe and quiet harbor in which you can make informed decisions about your child’s health.

It is important to remember the consequences of our decisions may be life-altering for someone else.

– Dr. Dale Guthrie

Data shows the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 years and older. Based on this data, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended children in this age group be vaccinated for COVID-19, and the Food and Drug Administration has issued approval through Emergency Use Authorization.

The testing and authorization process for vaccines is no small feat; just like other vaccines currently available to children, there were no shortcuts taken during the approval process of the COVID-19 vaccine. We’ve seen such success in immunizations against diseases like meningitis (three types), measles, polio, and whooping cough, just to name a few, because of this rigorous process. It’s been proven time and time again: Immunizations are the single most important health care achievement throughout all recorded history, and pediatricians are thankful for the strides modern medicine has made to eradicate many terrible diseases from our society.

Vaccinating more of our children also means they can begin to return to their normal activities and schedules. The lack of socialization and structure many children have endured during isolation has negatively impacted their growth. Getting them vaccinated and back to a semblance of normalcy is the best way to support their mental health and protect them.

Lastly, I urge parents to consider that vaccinating your child offers our community two layers of protection. It will shield them, but it will also protect those they come in contact with, such as older relatives or teachers who may have a higher risk of experiencing complications. It is important to remember the consequences of our decisions may be life-altering for someone else.

Every day, physicians and other medical experts learn more about treating COVID-19 and managing its lingering effects, but one thing we know now is that vaccination is a safe and effective way of reducing the spread of the virus. On this point, the medical community stands together, and we’re asking you to stand with us. Now is the time to learn from a trustworthy source, your pediatrician. I am doing my part as a pediatrician to help parents make the best decision for their families. I hope that you will trust yours and do the same.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Valley pediatrician: Vaccinate your kids for safety and a return to normalcy appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

Police: Kyrsten Sinema intentionally went into a bathroom to dodge activists filming her at ASU

On the morning of Oct. 3, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema gave her students in an advanced fundraising class at Arizona State University a break. She stepped out of the classroom to go move her car to another location near the downtown Phoenix campus, but instead found a group of four activists waiting to talk to her.  […] The post Police: Kyrsten Sinema intentionally went into a bathroom to dodge activists filming her at ASU appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Navajo Nation will send $2,000 to adults and $600 to kids in COVID-19 hardship aid

The Navajo people are getting some much needed help from their Tribal government as another round of COVID-19 hardship assistance checks are expected to roll out soon. Enrolled citizens of the Navajo Nation can expect funds in the coming weeks with $2000 for every adult and $600 for minors, after Navajo Nation Tribal leaders signed […] The post Navajo Nation will send $2,000 to adults and $600 to kids in COVID-19 hardship aid appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Omicron and no mitigation: COVID-19 cases rocket to record highs in Arizona

The omicron-fueled spike in COVID-19 in Arizona is reaching record highs at a pace much faster than last year’s winter surge, as hospitals across the state and around the nation begin to feel the strain of record-breaking caseloads.  On Monday, Arizona reported 13,937 cases of COVID-19. And in the week ending Jan. 8, Arizona reported […] The post Omicron and no mitigation: COVID-19 cases rocket to record highs in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Pediatricians#Mental Health#Child Health#Arizonans
CBS 42

Alabama pediatricians see an alarming uptick in COVID cases among kids

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As COVID cases rise throughout the state, so does the number of hospitalizations. Thursday, Children’s of Alabama reports a new record high of positive COVID patients in their care. The hospital is currently caring for 35 COVID patients with fewer than five on ventilators. With school back in session and COVID-19 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WLOX

Miss. Pediatricians urge school mask policies, vaccinations amid rise in COVID-19 infections

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) – As COVID-19 cases surge to record numbers in the state, pediatrician members of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (MSAAP) are reiterating their strong recommendation that schools and child care facilities implement school-wide mask policies for staff and students older than 2 years of age, in alignment with guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, to help keep children and staff in school.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
news4sanantonio.com

The flu, COVID-19, vaccines and your kids: What you need to know

Health officials are using the word Flurona to describe those testing positive for both COVID-19 and the flu. Earlier this week, Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston confirmed its first co-infection. Chief Medical Officer of Dell Children's Medical Center, Dr. Meena Iyer says the trend is being seen in Austin too.
HOUSTON, TX
ahealthiermichigan.org

Ways to Teach Your Kids Sledding Safety

When you’re a little kid, there are few things more exhilarating in the winter than flying down a snow-covered hill on a sled, then slowly gliding to a stop at the bottom. The promise of another trip down the hill is usually enough incentive to make the climb back to the top. But sledding can also be a dangerous activity for children, leading to injuries linked to thousands of hospital emergency room trips each year. But there are ways to make it safer. Here are some tips to teach your kids about sledding safety.
KIDS
MedPage Today

COVID in Kids Under 5 May Look Like Croup, Pediatricians Warn

Children under 5 years old infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 are presenting with symptoms of croup, an upper airway infection that causes a barking cough, pediatricians have recently reported. Croup isn't an uncommon diagnosis in kids ages 6 months to 3 years, and most cases are mild and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WLBT

Local parents are becoming more comfortable getting kids vaccinated as school returns, cases surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Mississippi parents are taking their children in for booster shots as the state continues to report record-breaking COVID-19 cases. Nationally, COVID-19 hospitalizations among children are averaging nearly 800 new admissions per day. Locally, Children’s of Mississippi said nineteen COVID-positive kids are currently hospitalized - with...
JACKSON, MS
WMUR.com

CHaD pediatrician answers questions about COVID-19, vaccines

Dr. Charles Cappetta, a pediatrician at Children's Hospital at Dartmouth, answered questions about COVID-19, vaccines and boosters Monday on News 9. Cappetta addressed a range of concerns, including side effects of vaccines, whether children need to be vaccinated and what precautions parents should take if their children are too young to get vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOLR10 News

Pediatrician shares ways to keep kids safe in colder weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Dr. Laura Waters, a pediatrician at Mercy Hospital in Springfield joins KOLR10 Daybreak to share ways parents can keep kids safe in cold weather. Dr. Waters shares which areas are most prone to frostbite, the signs you can catch before the condition sets in, what to do, and what not to do […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

1K+
Followers
573
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy