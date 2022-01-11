ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘It Takes Two’ and ‘Deathloop’ Among Nominees for Game Developers Choice Awards

By Trilby Beresford
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZJQC_0distTqM00

The 22nd Annual Game Developers Choice Awards on Tuesday unveiled its nominees, led by Arkane Studios’ first-person shooter Deathloop with six nods, and Hazelight Studios’ action-adventure It Takes Two with five. Both titles are in the running for game of the year and best narrative.

Deathloop is a stealth game that sees players take on the role of an assassin stuck in a time loop where he must take out a series of targets before midnight hits. It Takes Two , from Swedish developer Josef Fares — whose previous games include 2013’s Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and 2018’s prison-break game A Way Out — involves themes of family, parenthood and divorce, and requires players to work together as a married couple on the brink of separation.

Racing game Forza Horizon 5 from Playground Games follows behind with four nominations, also including the GOTY category. Deck-building game Inscryption from indie developer Daniel Mullins and Capcom’s horror game Resident Evil Village round out the nominees for the coveted best game award.

Winners in all categories will be honored at the GDCA award ceremony on March 23, which is taking place in-person (and also virtually) at the 2022 Game Developers Conference (GDC) at San Francisco’s Moscone Convention Center.

The ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Independent Games Festival Awards.

View the complete list of nominees, including honorable mentions, below.

BEST AUDIO

Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble)
Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos-Montréal / Square Enix)
Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Honorable Mentions: Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios), It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts), Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den / Fellow Traveller), Kid A Mnesia: Exhibition (Arbitrarily Good Productions, Namethemachine / Epic Games), Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

BEST DEBUT

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain Publishing)
Wildermyth (Worldwalker Games / WhisperGames)
The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)
Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)

Honorable Mentions: Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den / Fellow Traveller), ElecHead (Tsuyomi / NamaTakahashi), Unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk, Humble)

BEST DESIGN

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)
Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)

Honorable Mentions: Resident Evil Village (Capcom), Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble), Death’s Door (Acid Nerve, Devolver Digital), Loop Hero (Four Quarters, Devolver Digital)

INNOVATION AWARD

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
Wildermyth (Worldwalker Games / WhisperGames)
Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble)
Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)
Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Honorable Mentions: Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Chicory: A Colorful Tale (The Chicory: A Colorful Tale Team / Finji), Loop Hero (Four Quarters, Devolver Digital)

BEST NARRATIVE

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos-Montréal / Square Enix)
Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble)

Honorable Mentions: Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab), Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / Square Enix), The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers), Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital), Wildermyth (Worldwalker Games / WhisperGames)

SOCIAL IMPACT AWARD

Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games)
It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / Square Enix)
Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)
Chicory: A Colorful Tale (The Chicory: A Colorful Tale Team / Finji)

Honorable Mentions: Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

BEST TECHNOLOGY

Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)
Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)

Honorable Mentions: Battlefield 2042 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts), Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

BEST VISUAL ART

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

Honorable Mentions: The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive), Resident Evil Village (Capcom), Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den / Fellow Traveller), Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)

GAME OF THE YEAR

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)
Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Honorable Mentions: Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios), Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos-Montréal / Square Enix), Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios), Chicory: A Colorful Tale (The Chicory: A Colorful Tale Team / Finji), Death’s Door (Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital)

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Critics Choice Awards Rescheduled — for Same Date as BAFTA Awards

The 27th Critics Choice Awards, set to take place on Jan. 9 but then postponed due to the COVID surge, has been rescheduled for March 13 — the same day that the BAFTA Awards are scheduled to take place in London, which will force some talent to pick between one or the other. (Full disclosure: The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg is a member of the organizations behind both events, the Critics Choice Association and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.) Joey Berlin, CCA president, tells THR that there was “literally no other choice” given the calendar. “We have to deliver...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Zynga Sale Set Off Wave of Video Game Deals?

Hollywood has had more than its share of major deals in the last few years — from Walt Disney’s Fox acquisition and Amazon’s expected takeover of MGM to the proposed Discovery-WarnerMedia merger — as entertainment companies look to boost their scale in the streaming age. Could the video gaming sector soon see a similar M&A merry-go-round? Take-Two Interactive’s agreement to buy mobile gaming powerhouse Zynga in a $12.7 billion deal that will bring together the companies behind such hits as Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K, CSR Racing, Farmville and Words With Friends could point that way. Some Wall Street analysts seem to...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Witcher’ Ascends in Streaming Rankings; December Platform Shares Steady

The second season premiere of The Witcher catapulted the show to the top of the streaming rankings for Dec. 13-19 — and it likely played a sizable role in helping streaming platforms set a usage record the following week. Those are two key takeaways from the latest sets of Nielsen streaming numbers. In the weekly program rankings, The Witcher (whose second season debuted Dec. 17) had 2.19 billion minutes of viewing time, more than twice as much as the No. 2 title overall (kids’ show Cocomelon at 890 million minutes) and almost four time as much as the second-ranked original series,...
TV SERIES
cgmagonline.com

CGM Game of the Year 2021: Nominees

This far into a pandemic, gaming has become more popular than ever, with people from all walks of life coming together with one common hobby: video games. Whether you want a good firefight like in Call of Duty: Vanguard or Halo Infinite, a relaxing, gorgeous journey like in Chicory: A Colorful Tale, or plan to make it to the big leagues in eSports titles like MLB The Show 21, this year has brought something to the table for you.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josef Fares
gameranx.com

Resident Evil Village Takes Steam’s Game Of The Year Award

While 2021 had several games get pushed back to 2022 for various reasons, there were still quite a few hits. At the end of each year, we have The Game Awards to look back at the incredible game releases. It’s a show that helps celebrate the video game industry and award different developers, actors, and content creators. This was a thrilling show, and one quite a few gamers tune into. But other notable outlet awards are given out as well. One of those events that were featured for video games of 2021 is Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Next South Park Game Has Got a Very Interesting Choice of Developer

Question Games – which was founded in part by ex-BioShock developers who went on to create The Magic Circle and The Blackout Club – is working on a new South Park game. As spotted by Eurogamer, Question has posted a job advert for a lead level designer to help make "a new video game set in the world of South Park." It's not clear if this is to assist on the South Park game previously announced to be in development at South Park Studios, or is a separate game entirely. We've contacted South Park Studios and Question for comment.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

NY Games Awards 2022 nominees announced

Nominees for the NY Games Awards 2022 have today been named ahead of the event’s 1 February 2022 debut. Erika Mori as Alex Chen – Life Is Strange: True Colors. Giancarlo Esposito as Antón Castillo – Far Cry 6. Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu – Resident...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

GDC Reveals Its GOTY 2021 Nominees, Voted for by Game Developers

The Game Developers Conference has today revealed the nominees for its 22nd awards ceremony, which are selected and voted on by the creators themselves. Set to take place in late March both virtually and in person, a wide array of categories encompass titles big and small. Deathloop leads the way...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomniac Games#Skybound Games#Epic Games#Arkane Studios#Hazelight Studios#Swedish#Inscryption#Gdc#Moscone Convention Center#Housemarque#Bethesda Softworks#Forza Horizon 5
Boston Globe

Take-Two will buy Zynga in union of two top game makers

Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive agreed Monday to buy Zynga, a mobile game maker, for $12.7 billion, in a deal that unites the makers of “Grand Theft Auto” and “FarmVille.”. With the deal, Take-Two — known for producing games like “Grand Theft Auto” and “NBA 2K” for...
BUSINESS
mxdwn.com

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop & More Highlight 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards Nominees

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has revealed the list of nominees for this year’s D.I.C.E. Awards, which is going to be extra special because it represents the 25th Anniversary edition of the Awards ceremony. The event takes place on February 25, 2022 and will be livestreamed by IGN from the Mandalay Bay Resort Las Vegas, culminating the week of the 2022 D.I.C.E. Summit. 59 games released in 2021 received nominations. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart received the most nominations with 9, Deathloop followed behind with 8. Inscryption and It Takes Two tied with 6 nominations. Returnal earned 5 nominations. Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Resident Evil Village each have 4 nominations. The games nominated for Game of the Year include Deathloop, Inscryption, It Takes Two, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Sony Interactive Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capcom
GAMINGbible

GTA Parent Company Take-Two Buys Surprise Developer In Largest Video Game Acquisition To Date

Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive just announced it's acquiring Zynga, the company behind a number of highly successful mobile games including Farmville. The two companies announced today that Take-Two is set to acquire Zynga in a deal that values the company at $12.7 billion, making it the largest acquisition ever seen in the video game industry. Microsoft purchased Bethesda and its entire stable of massive IPs for $7.5 billion, for context.
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and what new features to expect

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

How a PGA Award Nom Can Boost a Blockbuster’s Oscar Chances

Ever since the Oscar category for best picture was expanded to include 10 potential nominees (a response to the outcry when commercial and critical hits The Dark Knight and Wall-E failed to claim one of the category’s five slots in 2008), the Academy has attempted to balance its top category with typical awards season fare and crowd-pleasing box office successes. For the second pandemic-era Oscars, however, the latter category is still limited given that newly reopened theaters across the country saw hesitant audiences make slow returns to the multiplexes. While this year’s race, like 2021, is dominated by streaming titles, the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy