Where To Celebrate Martin Luther King’s Legacy In NYC This Weekend

Our guide to celebrating Martin Luther King Day in NYC.

Monday, January 17th is Martin Luther King Day, and since its first day of observation in 1986 we’ve been honoring Dr. King’s legacy to the civil rights movement, community service, and non-violent opposition.

How do we celebrate the national holiday dedicated to Dr. King though, especially in the city where he received his Medallion of Honor? There’s a lot going on throughout the city to celebrate Dr. King, and we did all the searching for you. Here are 12 ways you can celebrate Martin Luther King Day this year in NYC separated by borough.

Manhattan

This event, hosted by WNYC radio hosts, will bring together scholars, cultural and community leaders, and activists to explore Dr. King’s legacy and how his work is continued today. Click here to RSVP for event reminders.

When – Monday, January 17 at 11am and 7pm

Monday, January 17 at 11am and 7pm Where – Apollo Digital Stage

Price – Free

Founded in 1986, The Harlem Gospel Choir was started by Allen Bailey who got the idea while at a celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Choir presents the finest musicians and singers from Harlem’s Black Churches and the surrounding New York area. Buy tickets here .

When – Monday, January 17, 12:30-2pm

Monday, January 17, 12:30-2pm Where – Sony Hall, 235 West 46th Street, New York

Sony Hall, 235 West 46th Street, New York Price – $25, $30 day of

Edward Dodson will examine major events that influenced Dr. King’s life and work, as well as the evolution in his thinking on how to address the issue of poverty.

When – Monday, January 17, 6:30-8pm

Monday, January 17, 6:30-8pm Where – Online virtual event

Online virtual event Price – Free

Let the sounds of jazz engulf you at this special MLK Day show hosted by international saxophonist Lil’ Maceo. Featuring upcoming, soulful, singer Regina Martin, celebrate the legacy of Dr. King through music with their contemporary jazz pieces. Get your tickets here .

When – Monday, January 17, 8:30pm

Monday, January 17, 8:30pm Where – Birdland Jazz Club, 315 W 44th St #5402, New York

Birdland Jazz Club, 315 W 44th St #5402, New York Price – $20-$30

Brooklyn

When – Monday, January 17 at 10:30am

Monday, January 17 at 10:30am Where – Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Ave., Fort Greene, or livestream

Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Ave., Fort Greene, or livestream Price – Free

Led by speaker Dr. Imani Perry, along with speeches by civic leaders and activists, this MLK tribute will encourage viewers to continue living in Dr. King’s radical spirit: moving in the pursuit of justice. There will also be live appearances from Nona Hendryx with Craig Harris & Tailgaters Tales and Sing Harlem, as well as a recorded dance piece by choreographer Kyle Marshall. RSVP here

Take part in MLK “If I Can Help Somebody” Community Day where you will be distributing free giveaways, PPE, and more! Register for the event here .

When – Sunday, January 16, 2-5pm

Sunday, January 16, 2-5pm Where – CCC INC., 1585 Fulton Street, Brooklyn

CCC INC., 1585 Fulton Street, Brooklyn Price – Free

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through performances, marches, community art programs, and volunteer projects. On Monday, January 17, volunteer in a project led by non-profit Repair the World where you’ll help by packing baby essentials to be donated to Little Essentials. This program offers access to children’s supplies & parenting education to at-risk families.

When – Saturday, January 15 – Monday, January 17

Saturday, January 15 – Monday, January 17 Where – Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Avenue, Brooklyn

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Avenue, Brooklyn Price – $13

Queens

The virtual event will celebrate King’s legacy with special video presentations, words from invited speakers, and a short performance by Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar. RSVP here .

When – Sunday, January 16 at 3pm

Sunday, January 16 at 3pm Where – Online virtual event

Online virtual event Price – Free

Hunger Free America has been honoring MLK’s life work for years. The 2022 Serve-A-Thon is comprised of a series of virtual and in-person events and is in partnership with other non-profits and their AmeriCorps VISTA program. Check out their calendar to view all the events they’re hosting.

When – Saturday, January 15 – Monday, January 17

Saturday, January 15 – Monday, January 17 Where – Kehilat Kosher Food Pantry, 150-62 78th Rd, Flushing

Kehilat Kosher Food Pantry, 150-62 78th Rd, Flushing Price – Free

The Africana Studies Center at York College invites you to join their event, “No Celebration Without Legislation,” in which they emphasize their urge of no celebration on their father’s annual holiday without the passage of voting rights legislation. Special guests include United States Congressman Honorable Gregory Meeks, NYC Councilwoman & Speaker of NYC Council Honorable Adrienne Adams, Pastor Ty Hankerson, and Dr. Steven Skinner, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Moderator. Registration is required, and you can register here .

When – Monday, January 17, 12pm

Monday, January 17, 12pm Where – Online virtual event

Online virtual event Price – Free

Bronx

Each year the NYC Parks Department honors Dr. King in different ways, hosting events for New Yorkers to take part in. This year, at the Sally and Gilbert Kerlin Learning Center, they’re going back in time to 1966 when Dr. Marin Luther King, Jr., visited the Gee’s Bend community in rural Alabama and the Freedom Quilting Bee was established. This event is family friendly and allows you to create your own quilting squares. Learn more here .

When – Saturday, January 15 and Sunday, January 16, 10am

Saturday, January 15 and Sunday, January 16, 10am Where – Sally and Gilbert Kerlin Learning Center in Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave, Bronx

Sally and Gilbert Kerlin Learning Center in Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave, Bronx Price – Free with admission

Staten Island

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday choreographer Walter Rutledge and song stylist and pianist Jeanine Odom will be performing civil rights stories and songs honoring Dr. King. Further your understanding of the civil rights movement through the music that pushed Dr. King to be a civil rights leader.