This Enigmatic 28ft Sculpture Has Landed In A Joshua Tree Oasis

By Ashlyn Davis
 6 days ago

Daniel Popper’s captivating new work “Transmission” has taken up residence at this stunning desert ranch.

World-renowned South African artist Daniel Popper continues to leave viewers in awe with his latest work, “Transmission,” located at the Mojave Moon Ranch. This 220-acre property, known as the “Jewel of Joshua,” indeed has a jewel of its own with this remarkable and mystifying installation. Rising almost 30 feet above the vast Joshua Tree sands, this ethereal giant made of concrete, steel, and embellished with glass mosaics is truly a sight to behold.

Popper’s “Transmission” is a collaboration with L.A.-based developer and interior designer Morgan Brown. It was conceived a little over nine months ago and has finally been fully realized, revealing a stunning ode to unity. When Brown commissioned the work, she envisioned a monument that would convey to those who see it a sense of love, peace, and connection. That aim has been undoubtedly been met.

A serene and striking large-scale goddess is anchored by two sets of palms on either side, juxtaposed with an endless golden landscape. Each organic form features emblematic cutouts adorning dichroic mirror mosaics that change color as you change position, reflecting the cosmic Mojave Moon Ranch setting. It stands as a divine medium that seems to connect the heavens, the earth and the viewer in a truly magical way.
Popper’s acclaim is largely thanks to his top music festivals around the globe, including Electric Forest Festival in the USA, Boom Festival in Portugal, Rainbow Serpent festival in Australia, and Afrikaburn in the Tankwa Karoo, South Africa. However, these arresting creations have taken up more permanent residence across the world, making destinations like Tulum, Miami and Chicago even more attractive amongst art-seekers. While this surreal structure is unmissable as you pass along Sunfair Road, you can make a booking at the ranch to get up close.
