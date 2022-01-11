ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

NEW: Test positivity rate continues at record levels, COVID-19 hospitalizations surging in Clark County

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Jan. 10.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County reports more than 3,300 new cases and 27 deaths as the COVID-19 test positivity rate continues to rocket higher, hitting 31.3% in data released today.

Statewide, cases were over 4,800, with a total of 33 deaths. About 70% of the COVID-19 cases were in Clark County. The test positivity rate has grown to 28.5% in Nevada.

Test positivity rates are at pandemic record levels for both Clark County and the state.

The graphs below show the test positivity for the state (first image), followed by Clark County’s test positivity rate.

Hospitalizations have also shot up significantly. In Clark County, the number of COVID-19 patients has grown by half in just seven days. There are currently 1,434 patients in Clark County — 481 more than a week ago. Statewide, the number of patients is at 1,587.

The fast-spreading omicron variant accounts for 80% of the cases in Clark County, and 81% statewide, according to data from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.

Testing continues at high levels, with nearly 25,000 test results reported in today’s data.

At-home tests are not even counted in the state’s figures.

Over the course of the pandemic, deaths have spiked in the weeks following spikes in case numbers, but it’s possible that the omicron variant will not have the same deadly toll. Health officials continue to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated because it reduces the likelihood of severe illness.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

  • New cases: 3,351 (total: 404,211)
  • Deaths: 27 (total: 6,571)
  • Test positivity rate: 31.3% (up from 28.8% yesterday)
  • Hospitalizations: 1,434 (+78 from yesterday)

NEVADA

  • New cases: 4,833 (total: 530,344)
  • Deaths: 33 (total: 8,561)
  • Test positivity rate: 28.5% (up from 26.3% yesterday)
  • Hospitalizations: 1,587 (+70 from yesterday)

As of Jan. 6 , the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 261 breakthrough deaths (+12), 873 breakthrough hospitalizations (+28) and 19,501 breakthrough cases (+7,704). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Dec. 29.) Breakthrough cases now account for almost 40% of all new COVID-19 cases.

As of yesterday, a total of 6,123,538 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 24,727 from the previous day.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day .

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County has risen to 31.3%, which puts the county back on the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk. The rate must be below 8% and a separate measure of the county’s case rate — currently “high” at 937 cases (per 100,000 population over the past seven days) — needs to drop below 50 for two straight weeks before the mask mandate can end.

In today’s report, 12 of Nevada’s 17 counties are flagged for high transmission.

Clark County’s case rate (2,587 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (31.3%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (439 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 4,058,287 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Jan. 10.

As of Friday, 55.01% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 65.31% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 54.29% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays .

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) , the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was up (+70) since the previous day.

The current number of hospitalizations is 1,587 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 267 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 123 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13, 2020, with 2,025 patients.

The Nevada Hospital Association declared “crisis” staffing levels at hospitals in Southern Nevada and rural counties in its weekly update .

“In the south, COVID-19 cases have risen considerably over the past seven days, and significant numbers of hospital employees are testing positive for the disease,” according to NHA’s report.

The graphs below show hospitalizations in Nevada (first image) and in Clark County:

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 356,123 recovered cases; that’s 88.1% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report .

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate , which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3 , with plans by the Southern Nevada Health District to begin vaccinations on Nov. 10. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children at this time.

SEE ALSO: Previous day’s report

NS
4d ago

and once again they're testing everyone that goes to the hospital so if you go in with a broken foot they test you and then if you're positive they say they've been hospitalized with covid-19

Reply
5
MaryMary Silver
4d ago

so are faucis lies before congress SURGING with no regrets or remorse for funding our tax dollar in a communist bio weapon china lab... still think this is a conspiracy, go listen to the FULL 4 HEARINGS that already passed, because tv national news give us the bleached and shredded version to fit an Agenda that is nooo good for us Americans or the world.TY to everyone thats sheds light on the truth for the sake of our family and loved ones

Reply
3
