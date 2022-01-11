ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samberg ready for his opportunity as more Jets enter protocol

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG - Up until this point in the regular season, the Winnipeg Jets have had - at most - one or two players in the National Hockey League's COVID-19 protocol at a time. There was Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler at the start of the season, then Kristian Vesalainen and Andrew...

CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL

3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out by Capitals 2-0

Semyon Varlamov stops 34-of-35, but Islanders unable to capitalize vs Washington. The New York Islanders three-game winning streak came to a close on Saturday, as the Isles fell 2-0 to the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena. Tom Wilson's goal at 4:35 of the first period held up as the game-winner,...
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks top prospect Lukas Reichel makes a strong 1st impression in his NHL debut, a 3-2 overtime win: ‘I had so much fun out there’

Lukas Reichel’s preseason experience prepared him, on some level, for what awaited him Thursday night at the United Center. Even so, Reichel tried to take it all in during his NHL debut, culminating with a Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens in a wacky finish. “I had so much fun out there,” Reichel said. “First game, first win, so that sounds pretty good.” ...
NHL

Wideman to have NHL Player Safety hearing for actions in Canadiens game

Defenseman facing discipline for head-butting against Bruins forward Haula. Chris Wideman will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday. The Montreal Canadiens defenseman is facing discipline for head-butting Boston Bruins forward Erik Haula. The incident occurred at 6:57 of the third period of the Bruins'...
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
NHL

Visram makes history for Kings, first woman to serve behind NHL bench

Head trainer for AHL team got the call due to staff members in COVID-19 protocol. Aisha Visram made history on Thursday before the Los Angeles Kings even took the ice. Visram worked behind the Kings bench for their 6-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Crypto.com Arena. She is believed to be the first woman ever to do so, according to the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society.
NHL

