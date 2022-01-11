ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Marty Pushkin Open canceled

WBOY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Virginia University track and field team announced the cancellation of the Marty Pushkin Open due to COVID-19 health...

www.wboy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Novak Djokovic leaves Australia after court rejects visa challenge

Melbourne (CNN) — Tennis star Novak Djokovic has left Australia without contesting the Australian Open after losing a legal challenge against a decision revoking his visa for the second time. Djokovic departed on an Emirates flight from Melbourne on Sunday but his ultimate destination is not yet known. In...
TENNIS
CBS News

CDC updates mask guidance to help stop the spread of Omicron

There's renewed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about what masks to wear against the highly infectious Omicron COVID-19 variant. The agency now recommends wearing "the most protective mask you can" to help stop the spread. This is happening as many Americans are still having a tough time finding at-home testing kits. Michael George has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Massive volcano eruption recorded from space, triggers west coast tsunami warning

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued tsunami warnings along the west coast following an underwater volcanic eruption Friday night. The eruption near the island Kingdom of Tonga in the South Pacific set off a tsunami that will affect the entire west coast. The Tonga Meteorological Services issued a tsunami warning for the archipelago, and data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center detected waves just under three feet high.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
State
Ohio State
Morgantown, WV
Health
State
West Virginia State
The Associated Press

Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Four hostages are safe and their captor is dead after an hourslong standoff that began when the man took over services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pushkin#Track And Field#Health And Safety#Tressel Training Site#Wvuxctf
The Hill

New year brings more liberated Joe Biden

When President Biden pounded his hand on a podium this week and declared “I'm tired of being quiet!” when he talked about changing Senate rules to pass voters rights legislation, Democrats immediately noticed a shift. In five words, Biden — known for working across the aisle and his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Youngkin inaugurated as first GOP Virginia governor in over a decade

Glenn Youngkin (R) was sworn in as Virginia’s governor on Saturday, marking the first time a Republican was inaugurated to the office in over a decade. “In this last election, we heard from more voters than ever before. Twenty-five percent more, nearly 3.3 million Virginians. 3.3 million Virginians who sent us here on a mission to restore trust in government and to restore power to the people,” Youngkin said on a sunny day in the commonwealth. “We stand here today as the messengers of that movement and trusted to protect liberty, create opportunity, and build unity for the hard work ahead. This celebration is about that movement.”
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy