Deondre Jackson
Huskers land Texas A&M transfer RB Deondre Jackson
Nebraska's relationship with Jackson dates back to the 2020 recruiting cycle, when the Georgia native picked the Aggies over the Huskers, and others.
Nebraska's relationship with Jackson dates back to the 2020 recruiting cycle, when the Georgia native picked the Aggies over the Huskers, and others.
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.https://www.purdueexponent.org/
Comments / 0