Neverwinter’s next module is nearly here. Dragonborn Vale comes to the DnD MMORPG’s PC version tomorrow, signalling Valindra Shadowmantle and the Cult of the Dragon’s move to bring “undeath” to dragons across Faerûn and beyond using an ancient artefact that’s come into their possession. The module ushers in the new Adventure Zone, as well as Heroic Encounters, and even a grappling-hook mechanic that lets you traverse around the game’s world in a whole new way – and we’ve now got our first good look at Dragonborn Vale up close.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO