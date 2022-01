Naomi will debut its premiere episode on Tuesday night, ushering in a new era of The CW's DC multiverse of TV shows. The series will introduce Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) into the world of live-action, a relatively new female hero who has already crossed paths with the Justice League and the Young Justice in the pages of DC Comics. While audiences will have to wait and see exactly where Naomi fits into the world of DCTV, we do know that the series will deal with a new incarnation of Superman, as opposed to The CW's existing Superman currently portrayed by Tyler Hoechlin on Superman & Lois. During a recent roundtable interview with press, Walfall spoke about how her version of Naomi would react to hypothetically meeting a Superman, and how her being in a separate universe from the other DC heroes might be an advantage.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO