Family Relationships

Chrissy Teigen and More Celeb Parents’ Epic 2022 Vacations With Their Kids: Family Photos

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Witney Carson/Instagram

Taking trips! Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and more celebrity parents have been showing off their epic 2022 vacations with their children.

The EGOT winner decided to “finally do … tourist things in London,” he captioned an Instagram photo with Teigen, daughter Luna and son Miles in December 2021. “I’m always here for work.”

The family of four stayed in the United Kingdom through the New Year, with the Cravings author recounting their hilarious bridge blunder on January 5.

“Asked the driver to take us to the London bridge for a family photo. Quickly realized the London Bridge is a very unexciting bridge,” the Utah native told her Instagram followers. “Tower Bridge should be London Bridge! I always thought it was anyhow haha aaah learning is fun.”

When their trip came to an end, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wrote that she was “very sad,” explaining, “London has been an absolute dream. we have felt so much love from strangers here and truly enjoyed more of the city than we ever have. we usually keep to ourselves on holiday and often joke that vacations are just us watching the same shows in a different city but I’m proud of us this time around! From the London Dungeon to the Eye to Tower Bridge to Bond St to the Kit Kat club to the farmhouse to the Cotswolds, we finished off our trip seeing some incredible talents perform in Mary Poppins and phew I am in awe at the whole production and all these massive triple threats. We bow to you.”

The Bring the Funny judge concluded by thanking London for the “dream” trip.

While Teigen and the “All of Me” singer were in Europe, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. were hanging with daughter Charlotte and son Rocky in Hawaii.

“Me sitting at home trying not to get covid and looking longingly through pictures,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum captioned January 6 Instagram photos, featuring bathing suit selfies and beach walks.

Gellar’s Cruel Intentions costar Selma Blair commented, “OK. I’m so jealous. A vacation in paradise. I want to go. With you. Hehehhe.”

She and Prinze Jr. “activated” their “vacation mode” in December 2021, ringing in New Year’s Eve away from home. “Wishing everyone a great last day of 2021. But can we all pls agree to see the terms and conditions before we agree to 2022?!?” Gellar captioned an Instagram selfie.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity families out and about in 2022.

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selma Blair
Person
John Legend
Person
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Sarah Michelle Gellar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Vacations#Epic#London Dungeon#Egot#Kit Kat
