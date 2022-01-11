ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints new judge to Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court

By Jenna Maddox
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzzzV_0disqKK600

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a new judge to the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Gov. DeSantis appointed Devin Collier as the new judge.

Collier, a Panama City native, graduated with his bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida, and his law degree from Florida A&M University.

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers State of the State Address

The Office of Gov. DeSantis said Collier served as the Lead Attorney for the Solicitor in the US Department of the Interior. Since 2019, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit.

Collier is replacing Judge John Fishel following his retirement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 18

AJG25710
4d ago

If your so upset with this selection move to California where you have no choice, but to accept the fact illegal immigrants get free health care and we pay 1.50 more a gallon. Motorized leaf blowers are illegal and gas powered generators will soon be outlawed. We also have blackouts of power and you can’t use your utilities between 4:00 pm and 9:00 pm or they will raise your utility fee by 50 %. Do cry Florida democrats move to California where you can rent a one bedroom apt for $2000 a month or buy an average house for 800,000.

Reply
6
keep it right 7
4d ago

I hope everything that is going on , Deathsatan cries for freedom , but if the TRUMPERS win , your freedom gone , they are lying to you right now

Reply
3
Joe
4d ago

Another judge to side with desantis when he needs it? Just like the unemployment judge he appointed?

Reply(4)
5
Related
WMBB

Bay County NAACP holds panel to discuss voting rights

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, the NAACP Bay County held a Zoom panel Saturday morning.  Attendees honored the life and legacy of King. Panelists also discussed the state of voting rights in America. Many voiced concerns over stricter voting legislation throughout the country. Panelists mentioned the importance […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Wewahitchka City Commission declares default of contract over firehouse

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Wewahitchka City Commissioners unanimously voted on Thursday to have the city’s attorney declare a default of contract over construction issues with the city’s new firehouse. According to our media partner, the Port St. Joe Star, the city and firehouse’s general contractor, Winterfell Construction, have been in conflict over the quality […]
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WMBB

Lawsuits filed in Washington alcohol vote

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who wants to keep Washington County dry has filed two lawsuits in hopes of stopping an upcoming vote on the alcohol issue. A group hoping to allow residents to buy and sell alcohol in Washington County succeeded in getting enough petitions to get the issue on the ballot. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

Changes possibly coming for superintendent position

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – How would you feel about an appointed school superintendent instead of an elected one? The Bay County Chamber of Commerce is raising the question, hoping to generate some discussion of the idea. Business leaders said improving local schools is crucial to the area. They want to see a better education system. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

U.S. Air Force study contributed to education concern

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Chamber of Commerce wants to open conversations about hiring a school superintendent instead of electing one, and they succeeded. But there is also a lot of confusion about why it is an issue and how it would work. It started with a new study by the U.S. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Sentencing rescheduled for PCB man in TRICARE fraud case

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The sentencing of a Panama City Beach man, who pled guilty to scamming the government out of millions, was rescheduled. Last year, Edward White Jr. pleaded guilty to a kickback scheme that defrauded TRICARE out of $42 million.Federal prosecutors say White and three others owned and operated Florida Pharmacy […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
WMBB

Electrical manufacturer coming to Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A manufacturer who specializes in electrical equipment is coming to Bay County, local leaders said Wednesday. Central Moloney Inc., which has a headquarters in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, is a supplier to a number of large investor-owned utilities, distributors and OEMs throughout the United States, officials wrote in a news release. The […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

St. Andrews receives $20.4 million for drainage repairs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More than $20 million will soon come to St. Andrews from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The $20.4 million will be used to improve the water, drainage and sewer systems in St. Andrews, from 15th Street to 23rd Street. The drainage system of Frank Nelson Park will also be […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Missing man found dead in landfill is the brother of former Miami mayor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a new twist in the case of the man whose body was found at a Jackson County landfill last Saturday. On Wednesday, the Tallahassee Police Department identified the victim as 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. Diaz-Johnston has also been identified as the brother of former Miami mayor and Florida Democratic Party Chairman […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida A M University#State#The State Address#The Us Department#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Jax Co. commission approves ground lease for affordable senior housing

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — After several years of abandonment, the endeavor properties in Jackson County are finally being developed. “In addition to the autism program, we’ve got the old dining room building that may be eventually converted into a museum, the old gymnasium that may be converted into a conference center/emergency needs, special needs shelter,” […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WMBB

Bay EDA announces “Project Lightning Strike”

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay Economic Development Alliance has landed another manufacturing business to relocate here in the Venture Crossing business center at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport. “Project Lightning Strike” is Central Moloney Inc. based out of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. They build electric transformers for power companies. Florida Power and Light […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

New PCB hospital will assist more than just patients

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – As Bay County continues to grow, so must the infrastructure. Within three years, the area will have another hospital. The St. Joe Company and Tallahassee Memorial Health are creating a new hospital and medical campus. “It’s centrally located along the beach, but it is still on the major thoroughfare of […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office introduces new “Jail Core” technology

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County sheriff’s officials are taking steps to improve safety at the county jail. They’ve installed a new electronic logging system to document how often corrections officers are checking on inmates. The technology helps make sure inmates are where they’re supposed to be and that they’re safe. “We are transitioning […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy