ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Exclusive-Pfizer to cut U.S. sales staff as meetings move to virtual

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it is reducing its U.S. sales staff as it expects doctors and...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
talkbusiness.net

Tyson Foods moves annual shareholders meeting to virtual event

Tyson Foods has decided to move its annual shareholders meeting slated for Feb. 10 to a virtual event. This comes as Northwest Arkansas continues to be a hot bed for COVID-19 cases associated with the Omicron variant. Company officials said the decision was made to support the well-being of the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Sales#Pfizer Inc#Health Care#Pharmaceutical Company#Reuters
Phramalive.com

Anticipating a Permanent Shift to Virtual, Pfizer will Reduce Sales Reps

Sparked by more than two years of virtual meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pfizer is cutting its sales staff as more and more physicians’ offices and healthcare facilities prefer fewer face-to-face interactions with vendors. That preference for a virtual experience is expected to remain even after the pandemic wanes.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Pfizer cutting sales staff to prioritize better digital interactions with customers

Pfizer is laying off a few hundred positions across its U.S. sales force as it plans for more digital engagement, the company told Becker's in an emailed statement Jan. 12. Pfizer is looking to hire employees who have the "right expertise and resources" to meet the demand from healthcare professionals seeking out more efficient digital interactions.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Pfizer doubles sales of COVID-19 pill to U.S. government to 20 million treatment courses

Pfizer Inc. said it will sell an additional 10 million treatment courses of its oral therapy, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 to the U.S. government this year. That doubles the total amount of courses contracted by the U.S. government to 20 million, with 10 million courses to be delivered by the end of June and the rest to be delivered by the end of September. Meanwhile, Pfizer's stock sank 2.9% in afternoon trading. "With the Omicron variant surging, the availability of and accessibility to treatment options is of utmost importance, as millions of people are being diagnosed with COVID-19 each and every day," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "With data showing significant reductions in hospitalizations and deaths, along with the potential for Paxlovid to maintain robust antiviral activity against Omicron, we believe this therapy will be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19." Pfizer's stock has still run up 29.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.4%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

Is Pfizer's Acquisition of Arena a Good Move for Investors?

Pfizer plans to acquire Arena for $6.7 billion. Arena's pipeline appears to be a good fit for Pfizer. The price tag of the deal also seems reasonable for Pfizer, but maybe not for some Arena shareholders. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced in December that it plans to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA). In...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Reportedly Taps Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to Advise on Potential IPO

Sotheby’s has enlisted Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to advise on a potential public offering of the company, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Thursday. Owned by telecommunications mogul Patrick Drahi, the auction house could be taken public later this year. It may seek a valuation estimated around $5 billion. When Drahi purchased Sotheby’s for $3.7 billion in June 2019, the deal took the 277-year-old auction house private. It had been a publicly traded company for three decades prior to that. The owner’s decision to consider an IPO follows a record $7.3 billion year for the auction house, which...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

US bond funds post ouflows on expectations of Fed tightening

(Reuters) – U.S. bond funds faced outflows for the first time in four weeks in the seven days to Jan. 12 on rising prospects that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin tightening its policy with an interest rate hike as early as March. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

China reforms securities settlement system to attract foreign capital

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s securities regulator said on Friday it will reform the country’s securities settlement system, to bring it into closer alignment with global practices and to attract foreign capital. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) published draft rules that will bring institutional trading in line...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

Omicron becomes dominant variant in Germany – RKI institute

BERLIN (Reuters) – Omicron has become Germany’s dominant coronavirus variant accounting for 73.3 % of cases nationwide compared with 44.3 % seven days ago, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases wrote in its weekly report on Thursday. The long-dominant Delta variant now accounts for just 25.9...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

GrowGeneration shares slide 5.4% premarket after company revenue guidance

GrowGeneration Corp. shares slid 5.4% in premarket trade Thursday, after the operator of hydroponic and organic garden centers offered guidance for the fourth quarter and full year that lagged Wall Street estimates, weighed down by weakness in the hydroponics market. The Denver, Colo.-based company is now expecting fourth-quarter revenue to range from $88 million to $90 million, below the FactSet consensus of $103 million. It expects full-year revenue to range from $420 million to $422 million, also below the FactSet consensus of $435.3 million. "The sales results for Q4 combined with one-time expenses will result in a loss for...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Mattel's stock jumps after MKM analyst boosts rating and target, citing an 'underappreciated' product lineup

Shares of Mattel Inc. jumped 3.2% in midday trading Thursday, after the toy maker was upgraded at MKM Partners, citing an "underappreciated" 2022 product lineup and capital structure optionality. Analyst Eric Handler raised his rating to buy, after being at neutral for at least the past three years, and raised his price target to $30 from $24. "In our view, Mattel could achieve [mid-single digit] net sales growth from just its licensed products associated with upcoming movies, "Jurassic World: Dominion," "Lightyear," "Minions: Rise of Gru," and "Top Gun: Maverick," Handler wrote in a research note. "Meanwhile, turnaround brands, Fisher-Price, Thomas, Mega, and American Girl all appear to be on a sustainable uptrend and relaunched brands Masters of the Universe and Monster High provide some additional muscle." Handler said Mattel's commitment to reducing debt could lead to an upgrade to an investment-grade credit rating in the second half of this year, which could revive interest in value creating opportunities, including mergers, strategic investments "and the possible return of a dividend or share buybacks." The stock has run up 19.2% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.4%.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy