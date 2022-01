Say what you want about Ryan Tannehill’s up-and-down 2021 season, but it’s hard to argue the Tennessee Titans would be where they currently are without him. Tannehill was one of just three Titans’ offensive starters to play in all 17 games this season — center Ben Jones and right tackle David Quessenberry were the others — and he tied for the fourth-most fourth-quarter comebacks (3) and fifth-most game-winning drives (4) in the NFL.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO