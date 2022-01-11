ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 best faux fur coats and jackets for every budget in 2022

By Sophie Cannon
 4 days ago
NYPost Composite

No need to call PETA on us — these fur coats are all faux and oh-so fabulous.

Faux fur is a great and sustainable way to look elegant in the winter and add some fuzzy flare to any ‘fit. Plus, now that the weather has gone back to its chilly temperature, the time to bundle up in a faux fur jacket is right now.

The faux trend, also seen in faux leather and cashmere blends, is one to get behind and not just from an animal rights perspective. The coats and jackets on our list look just as luxe as the real deal, but cost far less than actual fur.

To help you decide which coat is right for you, we made sure to include options in all sizes and colors, for petite and plus-sized people and made from every color and pattern of fur we could find.

Take a look below and browse our top picks from brands that specialize in the soft stuff like Apparis to department stores like Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Apparis Goldie Coat, $250

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZ1wF_0dispoZZ00
Apparis

Apparis is the go-to place to shop when it comes to faux fur. They not only have one of the widest selections we have seen, but they also sort by color to make shopping a breeze. We love the classic Goldie short style linked above, but feel free to go crazy and shop for faux furs in every hue.

Alo Yoga Faux Fur Trench Coat, $398

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHloG_0dispoZZ00
Alo Yoga

Turn into a life-sized teddy bear in this amazing trench from Alo Yoga. Pair with your workout clothes for a fashionable trip to and from the gym or dress this up over a cocktail dress and heels for a winter date. The coat comes in brown, black and and ivory white and ranges in size from an XXS to a large, but tends to run on the larger size.

Express Plush Faux Fur Moto Jacket, $130 (originally $178)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2erWR3_0dispoZZ00
Express

Express yourself with some faux fur fashions. This cropped moto jacket is the way to go for layering in the colder months or leaving open for spring and fall. The jacket come in the above beige color and ranges in size from an XS to an XL, on sale now while supplies last.

Lulu’s Stepping Out in Style Cream Faux Fur Long Coat, $148

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bnihV_0dispoZZ00
Lulu's

You heard the coat. Step out in sustainable style with this long faux fur coat. Sold at Lulu’s the jacket comes in this luxe white color as well as in a pastel blue shade, taupe and green, ranging in size from an XS to an XL.

UGG Kianna Faux Fur Jacket, $198

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvVVi_0dispoZZ00
Nordstrom

No need to moan and groan about the cold weather when you can bundle up with UGG. This light pink faux fur coat is a cropped length to pair perfectly with jeans or slacks and also comes in black to match any outfit. The coat is available on Nordstrom’s site in sizes ranging from a small to an XL while supplies last.

Alice + Olivia Yetta Faux Fur Coat, $357 (originally $595)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28yMGq_0dispoZZ00
Saks Fifth Avenue

Designer coat, designer style, amazing price. This faux fur coat from Alice and Olivia is now on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue. Marked down to $357, the jacket comes in a stunning and unique brown, black and gray pattern, ranging in size from an XS to an XL.

Roaman’s Women’s Plus Size Full Length Faux-Fur Coat, $157.19 (originally $359.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQGrF_0dispoZZ00
Walmart

Who would have thought Walmart would have such amazing faux fur coats? We did, and now this jacket from Roaman’s is on sale for $157. The plus-sized coat is great for layering on a chilly day and comes in both black and tan for any look.

Selkie Sunshine Faux Fur Zip-Up Hoodie, $74.99 (originally $230)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKRB8_0dispoZZ00
Urban Outfitters

Add some sunshine to any winter day with this bright and bold faux fur coat from Urban Outfitters. The Selkie brand jacket is now on sale for under $75 and comes in a range of sizes while supplies last.

Kendall & Kylie Cropped Jacket Pink Leopard, $73 (originally $122)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14OGMC_0dispoZZ00
ASOS

If the Kardashian/Jenner’s love this coat, so do we. The sister duo Kendall and Kylie want to share their love of leopard with this fun pink and brown faux fur coat, now on sale for under $75 at ASOS. The cropped coat comes in a few sizes, from an XS to an XL on site now.

Calvin Klein Women’s Faux-Fur Leopard Coat, starting at $145.90

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HfJ8D_0dispoZZ00
Amazon

Feel warm and cozy in your Calvin’s. This winter do just that with this super fashionable statement coat from Calvin Klein. Better yet, it is sold on Amazon for super fast shipping and comes in an array of sizes from an XS to an XXL.

BlankNYC Cliff Hanger Pull Over, $98

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041CY5_0dispoZZ00
BlankNYC

We won’t leave you hanging this winter. The BlankNYC jacket is selling fast in both colors, but we love the bright brown with black trim the most. Both the black and the brown jacket range in size from an XS to a large and are currently under $100 while supplies last.

Who What Wear Black Chevron Faux Fur Coat, $69.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6K2U_0dispoZZ00
Target

So many questions, but here is the answer: you, this coat and wear it everywhere. The Target brand jacket is sure to please every fashionista, with a unique black and white chevron pattern in the faux fur fabric. The coat comes in an array of sizes too, from a small, medium and large in straight sizing and a 1XL to a 4XL in extended sizing.

IN THIS ARTICLE
