ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nassir Little defends diving play that frustrated Kyrie Irving: ‘Delusional’

By Brian Lewis
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — After Kyrie Irving said Nassir Little’s dive near his legs during the Nets’ loss in Portland on Monday night was a “bad” and “unnecessary” play that caused him to injure his left ankle, the Trail Blazers forward fired back.

Little implied Irving was “delusional” and said he’d make the same dive again.

“I would never hurt someone on purpose. I have the utmost respect for Kyrie! But y’all are delusional if you think this is a bad play, and id do it again,” Little tweeted Tuesday morning. “Idgaf what y’all talkin about.”

The play in question came with 5:54 left in Brooklyn’s 114-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Both players were running for a loose ball, and Irving got there first. Little, far behind and with almost no chance to get to the ball, dove.

Little outstretched his arm from behind Irving, crashing into the Nets guard’s left leg and sending him flying to the Moda Center court.

For his part, Irving said the play wasn’t dirty, just reckless. He added he plans to play Wednesday when the Nets face the Eastern Conference-leading Bulls.

“I’ll be OK. It’s a bad one, just one of those bad plays, you know?” Irving said. “Yeah, I tried to get out of the way, but I just felt like it was unnecessary for him to dive that far away from the ball.

“I was just trying to get out the way. But just unnecessary play. I asked the refs, just, you’ve just got to protect our players out there. It’s just totally unnecessary. I get Nassir wants to go for the ball, but it’s like bro it’s just a bad play. It’s all good.”

Irving remained down for some time before gingerly limping off the court and being attended to by Nets trainers on the bench. Eventually he had a long conversation with the officials about the play, before returning and finishing the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sX1Mh_0dispngq00
Kyrie Irving rolled his ankle on this diving play by Nassir Little

When asked what explanation the referees gave for no foul being called, he said he did most of the talking.

“They were just listening. Listening. That’s it,” Irving said. “I was just like man, that’s just not a good play for basketball. I could’ve broke my ankle or done something worse. It’s just there’s no place in our game for it.

“But obviously I get the intent from Nassir, it’s nothing against him. It’s just it could have been avoided. You know, I’m trying to get out the way, he dives between my legs. I’m jumping out of the way at that point. I’m in the air and then I just twist my ankle. But it’s all good. We move on.”

Irving said he was confident he’ll be able to suit up Wednesday.

“I’ll be available for Chicago,” Irving said.

Nets coach Steve Nash was more noncommittal.

“We’ll see. He’s all right. He finished the game. It was a pretty good little turn of the ankle,” said Nash, who wouldn’t comment on the play. “I didn’t see enough of it. I’d have to look at it again.”

Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness), James Harden (left knee hyperextension), Irving (left ankle sprain) are all questionable to face the Bulls. LaMarcus Aldridge (right foot soreness) and Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) are out.

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Kyrie Irving And Sneakerroom Present The Nike Kyrie 7 “Mother Nature”

Bonded through the shared tragedy of losing their mothers at early ages, Kyrie Irving and Sneakerroom founder Suraj Kaufman have forged a tight-knit bond that has resulted in one of the more celebrated series of footwear drops of the last decade. The two have worked with Nike to design special edition colorways of Kyrie Irving signature shoes, each decorated in a loving mix of reds, pinks, and golds to mirror their everlasting love for their mothers. For 2022 and the Kyrie 7, the two have decided to take the interpretation to the new level by concocting two colorways inspired by Mother Nature.
APPAREL
praisedc.com

Here’s How Kyrie Irving Could Play Full-Time For The Brooklyn Nets Without Getting Vaccinated

Part-time professional baller Kyrie Irving could actually suit up full-time if the Nets are willing to drop the cash. Per The Daily News, Irving who is still stubbornly unvaccinated based on no sound logic could actually suit up full-time for the Brooklyn Nets and play in home games. How so? Well, according to the news publication, it all comes down to the Nets willing to pay fines that New York City will slap the team with for each home game the so-called voice of the voiceless plays in.
NBA
NBC Sports

NBA won’t let Nets play unvaccinated Kyrie Irving at home, accept fines

The Nets could theoretically allow unvaccinated Kyrie Irving to play Brooklyn home games in defiance of New York City’s mandate. The fines, as highlighted by Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, would top out at a relatively measly $5,000 per violation. For perspective, the Nets planned to pay Irving more than $35 million to play all their games this season. Isn’t an additional $5,000 per home game worth having the highly talented guard whose star teammates want him on the court and who makes the Nets a feared championship contender?
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Nassir Little
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
ClutchPoints

Is Kyrie Irving playing vs Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to face the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday night. The Nets have been without star Kyrie Irving all season for home games as he is ineligible to play in New York City. As an unvaccinated player, he can’t perform in venues like NBA arenas in New York. But there were just enough rumors this week to lead us to ask: is Kyrie Irving playing vs Pelicans?
NBA
mediaite.com

James Harden Desperately Wants to Get Unvaxxed Kyrie Irving Cleared to Play in New York: ‘I’m Gonna Give Him the Shot’

The Brooklyn Nets welcomed their unvaccinated point guard Kyrie Irving back for road games, but his teammates want more. Brooklyn had a statement game Wednesday night, relying on their big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Irving to beat the Chicago Bulls 138-112. But the Nets will have to play their next two contests without Irving because of New York City’s vaccine mandate. The star point guard remains unvaccinated and barred from the Nets’ arena for home games.
NBA
iheart.com

NBA 3-Point Play: D'Angelo Russell, Reggie Jackson, Nassir Little

Thursday's 3-Point Play is all about the three-point shooters. There are plenty of hot shooters to choose from on the small five-game slate, but I'm shying away from the top two ones on the Golden State Warriors roster. Instead, I'm looking at a few high-volume shooters that either thrived in...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#Moda Center
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Disrespected Michael Jordan, Saying Kevin Durant And LeBron James Would Win 6 NBA Championships If They Used The Same Offensive Tactics As Michael Jordan

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan had one of the most heated rivalries in the NBA. Many fans consider Thomas to be Michael Jordan's greatest rivals. For the longest time, Thomas and the bad boy Detroit Pistons were dominating the Eastern Conference. And much of that dominance came at the expense of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

After blowout, Durant says 'Bulls basketball is back'

The Chicago Bulls already had clinched the season series against the Brooklyn Nets by winning the first two Kyrie Irving-less meetings. But what transpired Wednesday night at the United Center transcended the typical loss. The Nets ran away and hid from the Bulls, blitzing them with a second-half barrage that...
NBA
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy