BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and the Bills have already given us two extremely entertaining games this season, so it will be a real treat to see them tussle again in the postseason. The conclusion to this season’s Patriots-Bills trilogy is the biggest matchup yet, as it will put Bill Belichick, Mac Jones and the Patriots defense against Sean McDermott, Josh Allen and the two-time AFC East champs in the Wild Card Round. This time it’s a battle for survival, and once again, it’s gonna be an arctic affair in Buffalo. Will we see another absolutely bananas game like their Monday Night...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO