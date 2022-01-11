ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dorit Kemsley Explains Why She's Taking a Break from Instagram

By Jocelyn Vena
bravotv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Dorit Kemsley has taken to Instagram to open up about her recent decision to take a break from social media, and her reasons for making a temporary return to the social networking site are actually very heartwarming. "Coming back to Insta...

www.bravotv.com

Comments / 0

Related
bravotv.com

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Cast Announced

The Season of Getting is upon us. Bravo fans will be gifted juicy first looks at upcoming episodes, all-new After Shows, exciting show announcements, and more. Stay tuned!. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff will all be back for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kathy Hilton will also return as a friend of in the upcoming new season. E! News first reported the cast news on Tuesday (December 21).
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Said Lisa Vanderpump “Hasn’t Made An Effort To Maintain Their Friendship”

“Goodbye Kyle!” The meme-worthy line, delivered by Ken Todd as he kicked Kyle Richards out of his house, marked the end of Kyle’s friendship with Lisa Vanderpump. But should we also start saying “Goodbye Kathy?” What many might not realize is that Kathy Hilton was also a longtime friend of LVP. Now she’s weighing in […] The post Kathy Hilton Said Lisa Vanderpump “Hasn’t Made An Effort To Maintain Their Friendship” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Says Spends The Most Time With Garcelle Beauvais Out Of All The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Girls Aside From Sister Kyle Richards

One thing that you can say about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies is that they really do seem to be friends. Maybe not all of them, but a lot of them do have real friendships outside of the show. Even Lisa Rinna, when she’s not busy backstabbing everyone she brings on the show. […] The post Kathy Hilton Says Spends The Most Time With Garcelle Beauvais Out Of All The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Girls Aside From Sister Kyle Richards appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Kathy Hilton
Person
Erika Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beard#Birthdays#Social Networking#Rhobh
Daily Mail

Dorit Kemsley has gone to therapy and is trying to 'heal' as she attempts to recover from traumatic home invasion at her Encino mansion

Dorit Kemsley admitted she was taking it day-by-day just months after enduring a traumatic home invasion at her Encino mansion in October. The 45-year-old reality star admitted she's doing everything she can to 'heal' from the terrifying ordeal where she woke up to find the robbers standing by her bed, who then proceeded to ransack her home in a horrible 20-minute ordeal.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Dorit Kemsley Explains How Her Home Invasion Will Be Addressed In Season 12

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the previous season wrapped up in November. Erika Jayne held her co-stars’ commentary about her legal woes up to the coals at the reunion, which viewers likewise did to Jayne. More insight into that precarious circumstance is expected to come out in the next iteration but, even so, it has been somewhat eclipsed by castmate Dorit Kemsley’s scary home invasion. Kemsley is now explaining how the incident will be handled in the upcoming episodes.
TV SERIES
kb101fm.com

Will Smith’s ex, Sheree Zampino, to appear on ‘RHOBH’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills just got two new additions to its cast — Will Smith‘s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, and Diana Jenkins. The two newbies will appear on the show’s forthcoming season 12 alongside existing cast members Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton, E! News revealed.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

From Adrienne Maloof to Mary Cosby: Every Time a Real Housewife Skipped the Reunion

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Adrienne Maloof was one of the first Housewives to be a no-show at a reunion taping, but she hasn’t been the last. Adrienne opted not to film the sit-down special with her costars in 2013 after Brandi Glanville revealed during season 3 that she used a surrogate to carry her three sons. During the season, Bravo bleeped the word “surrogate” and more details of the situation as Adrienne threatened legal action.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Noella Bergener Explains Why She’s Still Friends With Nicole James After Nicole Didn’t Console Her When She Cried

Noella Bergener could have been just another newbie in the trio that joined the Real Housewives of Orange County cast this season.  She, Nicole James, and Jen Armstrong joined the veteran cast that also include a return of fancy pants Heather Dubrow. Noella’s immensely sloppy divorce, that seemingly happened as soon as filming started, has […] The post Noella Bergener Explains Why She’s Still Friends With Nicole James After Nicole Didn’t Console Her When She Cried appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CinemaBlend

Hotel Transylvania 4's Selena Gomez Explains Why She Took A Break From Social Media

With 288 million followers on Instagram, Selena Gomez is one of the most followed accounts on the social media platform. The 29-year-old actress, singer and producer is among viral celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or Beyoncé, who just about everyone follows. Her account is still active as ever as it updates fans on topics such as her makeup line Rare Beauty, glam photoshoots or her upcoming projects, like the new Hotel Transylvania movie. But according to Gomez, she’s backed off social media as of late for her own mental health.
MOVIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy