ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jenny Taft expected to leave ‘Undisputed’ with new Fox Sports deal

By Ryan Glasspiegel
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gV1XN_0dispgVl00
Jenny Taft at 2018 World Cup in Russia. Getty Images

Jenny Taft is finalizing a new deal to remain with Fox Sports, but eventually exit FS1’s “Undisputed,” The Post has learned.

While Taft had two viral moments of friction with Skip Bayless in the past several months — one involving Lincoln Riley, another about Mike McCarthy’s physical fitness and whether that impacts his leadership abilities — a source was adamant that this was not the reason she is leaving the show.

First, Taft’s role with live events is expected to be her focus. She is a sideline reporter on Fox Sports’ top college football broadcasting team with Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt.

Fox also has two World Cups coming up — the men’s games in Qatar starting this November, followed by the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

Fox’s broadcast teams for the World Cup have not been announced yet but it would hardly be shocking if Taft, who has contributed to them before, is included. With all of these responsibilities, she would have already been missing “Undisputed” on numerous occasions in the next 18 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hIX7_0dispgVl00
Jenny Taft is finalizing a new deal with Fox Sports that will see her exit FS1’s “Undisputed”.

Further, Taft and her husband, former New York Ranger Matt Gilroy, are expecting a baby girl in the coming months.

“Undisputed” begins airing at 6:30 a.m. local time in Los Angeles, which means getting up a few hours before that to prepare. It is not a schedule conducive to nurturing a newborn.

Taft replaced Joy Taylor as host of “Undisputed” in 2018 when Taylor joined Colin Cowherd’s program on FS1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cykRH_0dispgVl00
Jenny Taft and ex-NY Ranger Matt Gilroy are expecting a baby girl.

The next host on “Undisputed” was not immediately known. A Fox Sports spokesperson declined to comment.

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

What is The Skip Bayless Show? New project from Undisputed co-host revealed

What is The Skip Bayless Show? The Undisputed co-host has given fans a glimpse of his new show and details about the first episode. Here’s everything we know…. Skip Bayless has had a stellar broadcasting career, sharing his hot takes on the latest and greatest sports topics. The 70-year-old became a household name as a commentator on ESPN2 show First Take opposite Stephen A Smith but left in 2016.
NFL
FOX Sports

FOX Sports Announces Launch of the FOX Sports Podcast Network

FOX SPORTS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE FOX SPORTS PODCAST NETWORK. Network Features Premium Original Podcasts from FOX Sports’ Prominent Voices and Storytellers, Including New Shows from Skip Bayless, Nick Wright, and Tom Rinaldi, Joining Existing Hits from Shannon Sharpe and More. “The Skip Bayless Show” Debuts Today (January 13),...
SPORTS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy