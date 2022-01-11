ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roman town over 2,000 years old unearthed along train construction route in the UK

By Rob Pattinson, The Sun
 4 days ago
Aerial shot of the Blackgrounds Roman archaeological site uncovered near a small village in South Northamptonshire, UK.

A Roman town dating back more than 2,000 years has been unearthed along the route of the HS2 high-speed railway.

The discovery includes ancient artifacts such as pottery, jewels and more than 300 coins.

Said to be one of the most significant during the train line project, it is at an undisclosed site in south Northamptonshire where 80 archaeologists have been digging for a year.

A 32-foot wide Roman road runs through what had been an Iron Age village, indicating it would have been busy with carts for trade due to its close proximity to the River Cherwell.

The coins also point to “significant” commerce.

Glass vessels, decorative pottery, jewelry and even make-up evidence were found at the site — known as Blackgrounds after its black soil.

Site manager James West, of the Museum of London Archaeology Headland Infrastructure, said: “Uncovering such a well-preserved and large Roman road, as well as so many high-quality finds, has been extraordinary and tells us so much about the people who lived here.”

The town is one of more than 100 archaeological sites found on the route since 2018.

It will feature in BBC Two documentary Digging for Britain.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

Related
Daily Mail

Museum experts find 'extraordinary' Roman rock crystal jar in Viking-era treasure hoard found buried in a field in Scotland in 2014

It was a sorry-looking object when it was unearthed in 2014 from a ploughed field in western Scotland, having been buried for almost a thousand years ago. Now an extraordinary treasure has emerged - a spectacular Roman rock crystal jar wrapped in the most delicate gold thread by the finest medieval craftsman in the late 8th or early 9th century.
SCIENCE
NBC News

Huge prehistoric 'sea dragon' fossil discovered in U.K. reservoir

LONDON — What began with routine maintenance at a British nature reserve and reservoir has been hailed as a giant Jurassic "mega-find." Officials at Anglian Water and the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust said Monday that they had uncovered the skeleton of an extinct prehistoric reptile predator, known colloquially as a sea dragon — the largest and most complete ever discovered in the U.K.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum Of London#Unearthed#Uk#Roman Road#The River Cherwell
Smithonian

Construction in Rome Reveals Well-Preserved, 2,000-Year-Old Dog Statue

Archaeologists excavating an ancient burial complex beneath the Via Latina, one of Rome’s oldest streets, have unearthed a terracotta statue of a dog, three tombs and an intact funerary urn, reports Roma Today. City workers discovered the site, which dates to between the first century B.C.E. and the first century C.E., while laying water pipes in the Appio Latino quarter.
ANIMALS
BBC

HS2: Vast Roman settlement found by archaeologists

Archaeologists working on the route of the HS2 high-speed railway have found a vast wealthy Roman trading settlement. The discovery was made during excavations at the site in south Northamptonshire. A team of about 80 archaeologists have been working on the site for a year and discovered numerous artefacts, including...
SCIENCE
Hyperallergic

200-million-year-old Dinosaur Footprints Found on UK Beach

Scientists in the United Kingdom say they have identified rare dinosaur footprints aged over 200 million years on a beach in Wales. According to the researchers, the prehistoric impressions indicate that “large, long-necked” dinosaurs from the late Triassic period once roamed the area. The footprints were discovered by...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Rare Roman Wooden Figure Unearthed in England During Construction of New Rail Line

An early Roman figure carved from wood was unearthed as part of archaeological research accompanying the construction of a new rail line between London and Birmingham, England. According to a press release from HS2, as the high-speed railway is known, the figure was dug up in July from a ditch whose water-logged and thus oxygen-deprived clay preserved the wood and kept it from rotting. Shards of pottery dating back to sometime between the years 43 C.E. and 70 C.E. were found in the same ditch. The figure stands a little more than two feet tall and measures seven inches in...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Archaeology
KMBC.com

180 million-year-old 'sea dragon' fossil found in UK reservoir

The colossal 180 million-year-old fossilized remains of an ichthyosaur have been found in the U.K., in what researchers have described as one of the most significant discoveries in the region. Discovered in a reservoir in the county of Rutland, in the English East Midlands, the specimen is the largest and...
SCIENCE
Telegraph

Roman ‘dual carriageway’ and market town unearthed on HS2 dig

A Roman “dual carriageway” has been unearthed by archaeologists along with the remains of an ancient British boom town. Excavation work for HS2 has uncovered the remains of a 26-acre settlement near Chipping Warden in Northamptonshire, which reveals signs of entrepreneurial town planning in Britain more than 1,700 years ago.
U.K.
FOX43.com

180 million-year-old sea dragon skeleton discovered in UK

The 180-million-year-old skeleton of a Rutland sea dragon has been discovered in the U.K. It's being called one of the most important finds in British paleontological history. The creature is an ichthyosaur, a large marine reptile. The skeleton measures around 32 feet long and the skull weighs approximately 1.1 tons, making it the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the UK.
SCIENCE
kion546.com

‘Exquisite’ 2,000-year-old Roman figure found during railway excavation

A rare and “exquisite” wooden figure from the early Roman period has been unearthed during work on the future HS2 high-speed railway line in the UK. The figure, believed to be about 2,000 years old, was recovered in July from a water-logged Roman ditch in a field in the village of Twyford, Buckinghamshire, south England. It was initially believed to be a piece of degraded wood, HS2 said in a press release Thursday.
TRAFFIC
NBC News

Trading town, 'exquisite' figure found as dig for new U.K. rail line unearths Roman past

A vast dig to lay the foundations for Britain’s new high-speed train network is helping to unearth rich new details about ancient Roman life. Archaeologists on Thursday hailed the discovery of an “extremely rare” and well-preserved humanlike wooden carving at a site in Buckinghamshire, England — the latest find from the digging that is being conducted as part of the country’s HS2 rail link.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

World's oldest bungalow hits the market: Six-bed grade II listed home that was built in 1874 and overlooks Kent beach goes on sale for £2million

The world's oldest bungalow which overlooks the beach in Birchington-on-Sea has gone on the market for £2million. The Grade II listed building in Kent, originally dubbed Fair Outlook for its stunning views over the cliff edge, boasts six bedrooms, two large reception rooms and two en-suite bathrooms. Sitting just...
REAL ESTATE
CBS News

Badger hunting for food instead unearths treasure trove of Roman-era coins in Spain, archaeologists say

A treasure trove of some 200 Roman-era coins was discovered in northwestern Spain thanks to the apparent efforts of a hungry badger hunting for food, archaeologists have said. Described as "an exceptional find", the coins were discovered in April 2021 in La Cuesta cave in Bercio in the Asturias region, with details outlined in the Journal of Prehistory and Archaeology published last month by Madrid's Autonomous University.
WORLD
natureworldnews.com

1000-Year-Old Mummy Unearthed by Archeologists in an Underground Tomb

(Photo : Photo credit:CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP via Getty Images) Archaeologists in Peru reportedly found a perfectly preserved cadaver within an abandoned mausoleum. The mummy was rope-bound and in a cradle posture, with its palms concealing its face. The corpse was discovered roughly 1,000 years ago in the Peruvian town of Cajamarquilla....
SCIENCE
