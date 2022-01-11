Bonnaroo announces 2022 lineup, Stevie Nicks first-ever female headliner

Stevie Nicks, who also sang in Fleetwood Mac, will headline Bonnaroo. AFP via Getty Images

Our 1980s dreams are coming true: Stevie Nicks is back.

And she’s headlining Bonnaroo, becoming the first-ever woman to do so.

The music and arts festival — slated for June 16 to 19 in Manchester, Tennessee — will feature a performance by Nicks on the final day of the weekend.

Nicks’ return to the large festival stage comes after she lamented the loss of her “youthful years” to COVID-19.

In 2020, she was cooped up in her home due to the pandemic, scared it was “stealing” her “last youthful years.”

“I don’t have just 10 years to hang around and wait for this thing to go away,” Nicks told the Associated Press. “I have places to go, people to sing for, another album to make.”

And that she does.

Nicks is back after the pandemic caused an industry-wide concert hiatus.

In both 2020 and 2021 Bonnaroo was cancelled — first for COVID-19, then for flooding — but, as promised last year, the festival is back (as long as it does not meet the same fate as the Grammys).

Machine Gun Kelly will also perform the same day as Stevie Nicks at the festival.

Nicks will perform at Bonnaroo with a slew of other big-name artists that span various genres.

Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage and J. Cole are amongst the hip-hop and pop artists playing, while top DJs Flume and Illenium are also scheduled to perform.

Other alternative indie artists, such as Still Woozy, Role Model and Wallows, will be entertaining concert-goers as well.

But fans weren’t thrilled by the lineup, taking to Twitter to voice some concerns.

“The positive side of this is that we know the Coachella lineup cannot be as bad as this!” tweeted one user.

“This looks like the worst Bonnaroo lineup ever,” complained another member of the Twitterati.

But Stevie Nicks fans were having a moment.

“I need more money,” wrote one Nicks devotee.

“Literally take everyone off the lineup n just have Stevie sing all of her songs on repeat for 4 days n we’ll be happy,” another fan of the “Edge of Seventeen” singer chimed in.

“Whoever got this line up put together deserves a raise,” tweeted another.

One superfan even said they would fly from Southern California to the concert just to see Nicks perform live.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. EST exclusively at www.Bonnaroo.com/Tickets, with a variety of package options.