Oswalt (knee) signed a minor-league deal with the Giants on Thursday, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports. Oswalt threw a total of 27.1 innings as a member of the Mets in 2021, 10.1 of which came with the big-league club. He managed an impressive 10:2 K:BB, but his next challenge will be proving that he has overcome knee inflammation that ended his season in early July. While he was unable to return to the big-league mound, Oswalt was in the midst of a rehab assignment at the close of the campaign, meaning it is likely that he will be healthy for spring training.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO