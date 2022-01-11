Ina Garten Trolls Reese Witherspoon For Her Post About Healthy Habits

Photo: Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon has been thinking about her habits—both good and bad—recently. The Morning Show star took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the book Atomic Habits by James Clear and how it's shifted her perspective on her daily habits.

"It was really interesting because it's really about how the habits you do every day really can change your life," Witherspoon said in her Instagram video. "If you're doing something that's 1% better for you every day, you're going to get 1% better every day. If you're doing something that's 1% worse for you every day, you're going to get 1% worse."

"I wanted to share what my daily habits are that I'm really working on, and the ones that I have trusted," she said. In her caption, she detailed the habits she's working on cultivating for herself. Here's what Witherspoon wrote in her aspirational caption:

"Let's talk about habits! Are there any that have improved your daily life? Here are some I'm working towards:

1. Start the day with a big glass of water

2. Get 10 minutes of outdoor light. [Stanford neuroscience professor Andrew Huberman] recommends morning light.

3. Spend 30-60 mins reading without distraction everyday.

4. In bed by 10pm. *no late night TV binges. Try to get 8 hours of rest!"

While many of Witherspoon's followers loved her post, as well as her goal to establish some healthy habits, she did receive some hilarious feedback from the one and only Ina Garten .

"To quote Reese Witherspoon, that sounds great but I'm probably not doing any of those things! LOL!" Garten candidly commented on Witherspoon's post. Instead of following Witherspoon's advice for cultivating healthy habits, Garten revealed her own "formula" for a happy life, which she says is "is easier to follow." Here's what Garten recommends:

Drink more large cosmos Stay up late watching addictive streaming series Stay in bed in the morning playing Sudoko instead of reading a good book Spend more time (safely) with people you love."

"In a pandemic, I do what I can," Garten concluded.

Photo: Instagram

Fans of Garten loved her comment and even made sure to let the Barefoot Contessa chef know. "Always jumping in with the true pearls of wisdom," one fan wrote. "You saucy minx!" another added, while one fan wrote: "It's called balance!"