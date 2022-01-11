ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ina Garten Trolls Reese Witherspoon For Her Post About Healthy Habits

By Emily Lee
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187XxM_0dispTzC00
Photo: Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon has been thinking about her habits—both good and bad—recently. The Morning Show star took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the book Atomic Habits by James Clear and how it's shifted her perspective on her daily habits.

"It was really interesting because it's really about how the habits you do every day really can change your life," Witherspoon said in her Instagram video. "If you're doing something that's 1% better for you every day, you're going to get 1% better every day. If you're doing something that's 1% worse for you every day, you're going to get 1% worse."

"I wanted to share what my daily habits are that I'm really working on, and the ones that I have trusted," she said. In her caption, she detailed the habits she's working on cultivating for herself. Here's what Witherspoon wrote in her aspirational caption:

"Let's talk about habits! Are there any that have improved your daily life? Here are some I'm working towards:
1. Start the day with a big glass of water
2. Get 10 minutes of outdoor light. [Stanford neuroscience professor Andrew Huberman] recommends morning light.
3. Spend 30-60 mins reading without distraction everyday.
4. In bed by 10pm. *no late night TV binges. Try to get 8 hours of rest!"

While many of Witherspoon's followers loved her post, as well as her goal to establish some healthy habits, she did receive some hilarious feedback from the one and only Ina Garten .

"To quote Reese Witherspoon, that sounds great but I'm probably not doing any of those things! LOL!" Garten candidly commented on Witherspoon's post. Instead of following Witherspoon's advice for cultivating healthy habits, Garten revealed her own "formula" for a happy life, which she says is "is easier to follow." Here's what Garten recommends:

  1. Drink more large cosmos
  2. Stay up late watching addictive streaming series
  3. Stay in bed in the morning playing Sudoko instead of reading a good book
  4. Spend more time (safely) with people you love."

"In a pandemic, I do what I can," Garten concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fEfhm_0dispTzC00
Photo: Instagram

Fans of Garten loved her comment and even made sure to let the Barefoot Contessa chef know. "Always jumping in with the true pearls of wisdom," one fan wrote. "You saucy minx!" another added, while one fan wrote: "It's called balance!"

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Reese Witherspoon's handsome son Deacon Phillippe, 18, continues to showcase his model looks for Beyonce's Halls of Ivy campaign

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son Deacon Phillippe continued to flex model behavior in another snap for Beyonce's new campaign. The 18-year-old aspiring musician exuded an air of effortless cool as he rocked another striking piece of unisex athleisure from the Halls of Ivy collection on Friday. Beyoncé had additionally...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Reese Witherspoon's Kids Ava & Deacon Phillippe Starstruck From Meeting Beyoncé

Move over, Reese Witherspoon, your kids find another A-lister to be much cooler! Her oldest children, Ava Phillippe, 22, and Deacon Phillippe, 18, from her marriage to Ryan Phillippe, are becoming quite the social media influencers that even Beyoncé came calling for them to model in her Ivy Park holiday campaign. But don’t worry, Witherspoon is a very proud mama. “They got called to be in Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park campaign and they got to go and work together,” she gushed on The Drew Barrymore Show. “They had the best time.” Ava and Deacon were joined by Beyoncé at the photoshoot...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
Person
Reese Witherspoon
HollywoodLife

Reese Witherspoon’s Husband: Everything To Know About Jim Toth, Plus Her Previous Marriage To Ryan Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon has been happily married to her second husband, Jim Toth, for over 10 years. Learn more about the Oscar winner’s current husband and ex here!. Reese Witherspoon has such a blessed life — and it’s not only because of her incredible career! The 45-year-old actress is a proud wife to Jim Toth, 51. She married the talent agent over a decade ago, and they’re still going strong today. Before Jim, Reese was married to actor Ryan Phillippe, 47. Reese’s two marriages led to the births of her three children: Ava Phillippe, 22, Deacon Phillippe, 18, and Tennessee Toth, 9. Below, learn more about Jim and Ryan and their respective marriages to the one and only Reese Witherspoon.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Face and Natural Hair: ‘Ok, Humidity’

Just like Us! Jennifer Aniston may have some of the most iconic hair in the game, but not even the 52-year-old actress can pull one over on humidity. The Morning Show star took to Instagram on Thursday, January 13, to share a frizzy-haired, fresh faced, about-to-jump-in-the-shower selfie — and fans can’t get over her relatability. Because yes, even Aniston has “humidity hair issues.”
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Healthy Habits#Ina Garten Trolls
SheKnows

Reese Witherspoon Just Announced Her January Book Club Pick — & It's The Perfect Read For The New Year

It’s a new year, which means that our bookshelves are beckoning for a few more additions to our own mini libraries. We’ve relied on some of our favorite famous bookworms to recommend new works of fiction to us throughout 2021, and 2022 will be no different. Just yesterday, Reese Witherspoon shared one of her favorite holiday reads — and it recently landed on Amazon! Witherspoon’s latest literary obsession is Honor by Thrity Umrigar, a harrowing tale of a woman reconnecting with and being challenged by her roots. As Witherspoon describes in the caption to her Instagram post announcing the novel as her...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CinemaBlend

Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show Is Returning For Season 3, But With A Big Change

The Morning Show, the workplace drama that stars and is executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, has officially been renewed for Season 3. The Season 2 finale left a lot of balls in the air for the fictional TV program, and as with the first two seasons, Alex Levy, Bradley Jackson and company will undoubtedly have to navigate complicated real-world issues. With the streaming series' return, Apple TV+ also announced a big change that will happen behind the scenes for the series’ third season.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Feeling Comfortable Opening Up About Her Sexuality Is a Gift Her Mom Never Had

Gen Z continues to impress us with their progressive views when it comes to sexuality and gender — and Reese Witherspoon’s lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe is no exception. On a recent Q&A on her Instagram Story, the 22-year-old model and influencer responded to the question, “Do u like boys or girls?” — and revealed exactly how her Oscar-winning mom raised her. Phillippe shared a sweet selfie and answered, “I’m attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever).” While this might be a typical opinion of a young adult living in Los Angeles, it’s not exactly how Witherspoon was raised as a Gen X...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

Jeffrey Always Makes This For Ina Garten

Ina Garten's husband Jeffrey has been her partner for more than 50 years. The Food Network star told People, "He's just the best friend anybody could have." The couple's love story began in 1963 after Garten visited her brother at Dartmouth College and met Jeffrey, who was also attending the school. They were married five years later on December 22, 1968, and he's been her biggest supporter ever since. Garten even credits her hubby as being one of the catalysts behind her decision to leave her White House job to run a specialty food store in the Hamptons (via Insider). "Jeffrey said, 'If you love it, you'll be really good at it. And that's the best advice anybody ever gave me," she explained.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Ina Garten Recipe Set Jennifer Garner's Kitchen On Fire

Ina Garten is not just a celebrity chef — she also has a lot of celebrity fans, including "13 Going on 30" actress Jennifer Garner. The actress shared a "Pretend Cooking Show" video on Instagram, noting she has been making Garten's beef bourguignon (per Garten's official website) for a long time. Garner added, "It's one of my family's Christmas traditions ... The smell of this perfect stew makes me feel happy, cozy, and relaxed."
CELEBRITIES
Pleated-Jeans.com

Reese Witherspoon Is Getting Roasted For Weird Tweet About Crypto (22 Tweets)

If you need an introduction to digital identities, NFTs, and cryptocurrency, look no further than Reese Witherspoon’s Twitter. She recently tweeted, “In the (near) future, every person will have a parallel digital identity. Avatars, crypto wallets, digital goods will be the norm. Are you planning for this?”. Of...
INTERNET
NewsTimes

Reese Witherspoon Shares Her Ambitious New Daily Habits, and Ina Garten Hilariously Responds With More Realistic Goals: 'Drink More Large Cosmos'

Reese Witherspoon and Ina Garten are pals, but that didn’t stop Garten from posting a good-natured teasing comment on Witherspoon’s most recent Instagram post. Witherspoon shared that her new daily habits include starting the day with a big glass of water, getting 10 minutes of outdoor light, reading for 30-60 minutes every day without distraction and getting in bed by 10 p.m. every night to get eight hours of sleep. She then asked her followers what habits they’re working towards, and Witherspoon’s friend and fellow celebrity Ina Garten had a hilarious response.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava, says she ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ about life with famous parents

Raised by actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, Ava Phillippe revealed that she wouldn’t “change a thing” about having famous parents.During a question-and-answer series posted on her Instagram stories on 6 January 2022, Phillipe, 22, was asked if she thought her life “would’ve been different if [her] parents weren’t celebrities.” In response, Philippe wrote, “Yes. Very.”“That said though,” she wrote. “I wouldn’t change a thing! The good and the not so good all made me who I am and gave me so many amazing opportunities.”She also said that she admires the Cruel Intentions stars for their success.“And my parents get...
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

123K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy