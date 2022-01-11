ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodie Sweetin Honors 'Full House' Dad Bob Saget After His Death at 65

By Jacorey Moon
 4 days ago
“Fuller House” star Jodie Sweetin was spotted yesterday in Los Angeles for the first time since the death of her TV dad, comedian Bob Saget. The actor died Sunday in Orlando, Fla., at 65 years old. Saget was best known for playing the dad in the ’80s and ’90s family series “ Full House” . Saget also became notable for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

Sweetin, who was seen in a black printed hoodie paired with purple joggers and a pair of chestnut Ugg Mini Blakeley fur-trimmed boots, honored Saget in post on Instagram. “Bob was a wonderful human being. A human being that could drive you nuts at times, and he knew it, but who was so genuine that you couldn’t even get that frustrated. Someone who would also call and profusely apologize for at LEAST 15 minutes if he thought he MAY have perhaps said something he shouldn’t have or thought maybe he took a joke too far. He was a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life and was most happy when he was helping others. Whether it was personally or through SO many of his different avenues of philanthropy. He gave great hugs too. I would always say “you’re the best TV dad ever”. And he was.”

Sweetin played his middle child on “Full House,” alongside C andace Cameron Bure as Saget’s eldest daughter and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as his youngest daughter (both playing the same role).

Bure also took to Instagram to post a photo of her and Saget hugging with a touching caption reading, “I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye . 35 years wasn’t long enough.”

John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse, posted a photo on IG that showed him and Saget posing next to each other with the caption, “I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone – I’m not going to say goodbye yet. I’m going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard, they weep.”

Saget leaves behind his wife Kelly Rizzo , and four children he had through a previous marriage.

siah
4d ago

I have no doubt he was so proud of her for finding sobriety, they both must have been so very close, this is sad😢

Bee?
2d ago

Full House was childhood. I couldn't wait for T.G.I.F. 20 years later I shared with my kiddos. Danny was America's Dad. He and the Tanner family warmed the hearts of millions in the 80's and 90's. I hope Jodie is going to be OK. I think with the support from the rest of the crew she should be just fine. I pray for her. Bob's family and the rest of the Full (er) house crew.

'Ellena Handbasket
4d ago

when she first released her statement, I held it together and didn't cry until she said "how rude".

