Exclusive-Pfizer to cut U.S. sales staff as meetings move to virtual

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it is reducing its U.S. sales staff as it expects doctors and...

U.S. approves possible $88 million sale of intelligence equipment to France

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of around $88 million worth of sensor pod suites and other equipment to France, according to an announcement made on Friday. British company BAE Systems is the principal contractor, the release from the Pentagon’s Defense Security...
U.S. POLITICS
talkbusiness.net

Tyson Foods moves annual shareholders meeting to virtual event

Tyson Foods has decided to move its annual shareholders meeting slated for Feb. 10 to a virtual event. This comes as Northwest Arkansas continues to be a hot bed for COVID-19 cases associated with the Omicron variant. Company officials said the decision was made to support the well-being of the...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Pfizer cutting sales staff to prioritize better digital interactions with customers

Pfizer is laying off a few hundred positions across its U.S. sales force as it plans for more digital engagement, the company told Becker's in an emailed statement Jan. 12. Pfizer is looking to hire employees who have the "right expertise and resources" to meet the demand from healthcare professionals seeking out more efficient digital interactions.
BUSINESS
hot96.com

American Airlines expects Q4 revenue to fall lesser than expected

(Reuters) – American Airlines Group Inc on Tuesday forecast a smaller-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter revenue, sending shares of the No. 1 U.S. carrier up about 2% before the bell. The company said it expects revenue for the quarter to be down about 17%, compared with its prior expectation of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
hot96.com

Starbucks to nearly double spending with diverse suppliers by 2030

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Starbucks Corp will nearly double its spending with suppliers and vendors from underrepresented groups in North America by 2030 to $1.5 billion, it said on Tuesday. Dennis Brockman, Starbucks’ chief global inclusion and diversity officer, said the company believes it can use the COVID-19-related global...
BUSINESS
hot96.com

KKR’s bid target TIM close to decision on new CEO – sources

MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) is moving closer to appointing a new chief executive, with General Manager Pietro Labriola tipped as the frontrunner, four sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. TIM, which faces a 10.8 billion euro ($12.24 billion) takeover approach from U.S. private equity investor KKR, has...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Pfizer doubles sales of COVID-19 pill to U.S. government to 20 million treatment courses

Pfizer Inc. said it will sell an additional 10 million treatment courses of its oral therapy, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 to the U.S. government this year. That doubles the total amount of courses contracted by the U.S. government to 20 million, with 10 million courses to be delivered by the end of June and the rest to be delivered by the end of September. Meanwhile, Pfizer's stock sank 2.9% in afternoon trading. "With the Omicron variant surging, the availability of and accessibility to treatment options is of utmost importance, as millions of people are being diagnosed with COVID-19 each and every day," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "With data showing significant reductions in hospitalizations and deaths, along with the potential for Paxlovid to maintain robust antiviral activity against Omicron, we believe this therapy will be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19." Pfizer's stock has still run up 29.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.4%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

Is Pfizer's Acquisition of Arena a Good Move for Investors?

Pfizer plans to acquire Arena for $6.7 billion. Arena's pipeline appears to be a good fit for Pfizer. The price tag of the deal also seems reasonable for Pfizer, but maybe not for some Arena shareholders. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced in December that it plans to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA). In...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Reportedly Taps Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to Advise on Potential IPO

Sotheby’s has enlisted Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to advise on a potential public offering of the company, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Thursday. Owned by telecommunications mogul Patrick Drahi, the auction house could be taken public later this year. It may seek a valuation estimated around $5 billion. When Drahi purchased Sotheby’s for $3.7 billion in June 2019, the deal took the 277-year-old auction house private. It had been a publicly traded company for three decades prior to that. The owner’s decision to consider an IPO follows a record $7.3 billion year for the auction house, which...
BUSINESS
hot96.com

Nordic Semiconductor flags higher Q4 revenue, margins

OSLO (Reuters) – Nordic Semiconductor on Friday said its revenue and margins had exceeded expectations in the final quarter of 2021, and that demand remained strong across all its markets. Revenue for the October-December period amounted to $171 million, preliminary data showed, above the company’s own guidance of $150...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
hot96.com

Generali’s second-largest shareholder Caltagirone resigns from board

(Reuters) – Europe’s third-largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Thursday that director Francesco Caltagirone has resigned from the board amid a boardroom fight between top investors regarding the reappointment of Generali CEO Philippe Donnet. A construction and newspaper magnate, Caltagirone is Generali’s second-biggest investor with an 8.04% stake....
BUSINESS

