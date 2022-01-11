ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How an ingredient found in cat litter could help fight climate change

By Adele Peters
Fast Company
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile some startups begin to pull CO2 from the air, researchers at MIT are working on another challenge—how to also remove methane, a much more potent greenhouse gas. In the first 20 years after it’s emitted, methane has more than 80 times the global heating power of CO2. That also means...

www.fastcompany.com

The Independent

Tiger sharks expanding range and could increasingly encounter humans as oceans warm due to climate crisis

Warming oceans due to the climate crisis are having a significant impact on the migratory patterns of tiger sharks, allowing the apex predator to expand its range, but also exposing them to new risks, a new study has warned.Research by scientists at the University of Miami has found both the location and timing of tiger shark migrations have changed as the world’s seas have warmed, increasingly moving them out of protected areas outside of protected areas, where they are more vulnerable to commercial fishing.The tiger shark is the largest of the predatory sharks, with adults occasionally exceeding 7.5 metres (24.6...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

How dairy farmers can adapt to climate change

Dairy farmers in the Northeast—facing a warming climate that exacerbates nutrient pollution but lengthens the growing season—can reduce the environmental impact of their operations and maximize revenues by double cropping and injecting manure into the soil, rather than broadcasting it. That's the conclusion of a team of researchers,...
AGRICULTURE
#Climate Change#Methane Gas#Climate System#Cat#Mit#Co2
bostonreview.net

The Fight for Reparations Cannot Ignore Climate Change

Reparations have seen a resurgence of interest in recent years, stemming from a variety of sources. Perhaps most familiarly, Ta-Nehisi Coates’s influential 2014 essay in the Atlantic, “The Case for Reparations,” set off a firestorm of reactions across the political spectrum, culminating years later in a “historic” Congressional hearing in 2019. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the rebellions of 2020, reparations programs task forces have launched in the city of Detroit and state of California while a housing payment program launched in Evanston. And last year, House Resolution 40—introduced every year in Congress since John Conyers Jr. first introduced it in 1989, and calling for a commission to study reparations for slavery—finally passed through the Judiciary Committee for full consideration on the House floor.
ENVIRONMENT
Wired UK

To Fight Climate Change, First You Need to Measure It

From devastating wildfires to polar bears clinging to melting ice floes, there’s no shortage of shocking images to illustrate the need for action on climate change. But collecting reliable data to track the rate of change—and help determine how to tackle it—is much less straightforward. Scientists at...
ENVIRONMENT
adafruit.com

N.Y.C.’s Gas Ban Takes Fight Against Climate Change to the Kitchen

I think I lived in a total of 11 different NYC apartments and only one of them had an electric stove – this is definitely a game changer, from The New York Times. New York City will ban gas-powered heaters, stoves and water boilers in all new buildings, a move that will significantly affect real estate development and construction in the nation’s largest city and could influence how cities around the world seek to reduce the burning of fossil fuels, which drives climate change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
studyfinds.org

Seasonal allergies getting worse? Study says climate change could be why

SALT LAKE CITY — Climate change is making hay fever misery worse, suggests a recent study. The hay fever season is now around three weeks longer than 30 years ago. To make things even worse, there is also over a fifth more pollen in the air today — and the amount is going up, researchers warn.
ENVIRONMENT
CU Boulder News & Events

The Marshall Fire: Climate change, aftermath and how to rebuild

Photo above: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Marshall Fire. (Credit: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis/Twitter) On December 30, 2021, a wildfire sparked in Boulder County, Colorado, destroying hundreds of homes in the communities of Louisville and Superior near the city of Boulder. The fire further heightened the reality of the global climate crisis, highlighting the damaging effects of warming, drying conditions on urban communities. CU Boulder experts are available to discuss the conditions that lead to this historic wildfire and how the communities impacted will recover.
BOULDER, CO
erienewsnow.com

The next front in fighting climate change: your home

Opinion by Glenn Kelman for CNN Business Perspectives. The Build Back Better bill, if it ever comes to pass, now seems unlikely to include any major climate change provisions. But we can still reduce our own carbon emissions, starting with our own homes. About 20% of greenhouse gases in the...
ENVIRONMENT
greatlakesecho.org

Community gardens help Michigan adapt to climate change

In the western Upper Peninsula, climate change is hurting local food sources. Warming water temperatures reduce fish spawning and snow compresses on itself less during the winter –– which hurts wild rice, said Rachael Pressley, a regional planner with Western U.P. Planning and Development Region. Habitat warming allows new species of plants and trees to migrate northward, along with invasive pests.
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

How climate change could hinder reforestation efforts, according to experts

(NEW YORK) -- Scientists are researching how to promote global diversity amid warming temperatures, but some of the methods that could prove effective may be further hindered by climate change, according to new research. The mass-clearing of trees is occurring around the world due to a plethora of culprits, including...
ENVIRONMENT
ecowatch.com

Growing Seaweed Fights Climate Change and Provides Food, Fertilizer and Fuel

A seaweed farmer in Lembongan bay, Indonesia. Photo credit: Jonas Gratzer / LightRocket via Getty Images. Seaweed, a term for the diverse group of large, nonflowering marine organisms known as algae, has a wide range of uses, from food and fertilizer to fuel. It also absorbs carbon and is a potentially potent tool in fighting climate change. Seaweed is simple to grow, requiring only seawater and sunlight, and is beginning to be farmed more extensively all over the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
therevelator.org

Why Words Matter in the Fight Against Climate Change

Do we generate energy from windmills or wind turbines? Your answer could say a lot about your views on climate change, explains Genevieve Guenther. Guenther used to be an English professor and literary critic, specializing in the Renaissance. But a growing concern about the climate crisis caused her to switch gears — and her research — to climate communication.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

So you want to cat-proof a bettong: how living with predators could help native species survive

When we release a group of endangered animals into the wild, we always hope they will survive. They usually don’t. We find bilby carcasses under bushes, bettongs ripped apart by feral cats, and tufts of rock wallaby fur in fox scats. Over the last 25 years I’ve seen the devastation caused by introduced foxes and cats firsthand during attempts to conserve our threatened mammals. At one of my research sites, Arid Recovery, we have tried again and again to protect bilbies, bettongs and wallabies outside fences. Unfortunately, our native animals have not co-evolved with these canny predators and simply don’t...
ANIMALS
techxplore.com

Fusion's role in fighting climate change

Excitement about fusion energy is growing. The international ITER project in France, which counts China, India, Europe, Japan, Russia, South Korea, and the United States as its partners, is starting to assemble the world's most powerful fusion experiment. It is designed to produce 10 times more fusion power, in the form of heat, than the power injected into the fuel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
insidebitcoins.com

Cardano Foundation plants over 1 million trees to fight climate change

The Cardano Foundation is working hard to position itself as an eco-friendly blockchain. The foundation has announced it has planted more than one million trees as part of its forestry project. The Cardano Foundation is a non-profit entity promoting the development of the Cardano blockchain. The one million trees planted...
ENVIRONMENT
CleanTechnica

Creating A Microclimate To Fight Climate Change

In 1982, when David and Margery bought their little house in an ex-public housing estate, they could look out of their bedroom windows and see what everyone had worn for the week, because you could see everyone’s washing on the lines in their backyards. His love of nature was developed in early years living close to nature in Malta and the English Midlands.
ENVIRONMENT
Williston Daily Herald

4 New Ways Agriculture is Fighting Climate Change

(StatePoint) Agriculture contributes about 17 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, according to the United Nations. And while the sector is a key contributor to climate change, it is also vulnerable to its effects — with climate-related impacts such as droughts, flooding and longer fire seasons posing increasingly serious challenges to farmers and ranchers around the world.
AGRICULTURE

