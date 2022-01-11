ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare signs of fragility for UConn women's basketball dynasty

By PAT EATON-ROBB
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn, the most dominant program in the history of women's college basketball, is showing some signs of vulnerability. The 10th-ranked Huskies are just 7-3 this season and have had some of their more impressive winning streaks come to an end. A 57-44 loss to Georgia Tech last...

