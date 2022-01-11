ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive-Pfizer to cut U.S. sales staff as meetings move to virtual

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it is reducing its U.S. sales staff as it expects doctors and...

wkzo.com

Apple to require employee proof of COVID-19 booster -The Verge

(Reuters) – Apple Inc will require retail and corporate employees to provide proof of a COVID-19 booster shot, The Verge reported https://www.theverge.com/2022/1/15/22885181/apple-vaccine-covid-19-booster-shot-employees on Saturday, citing an internal email. Starting Jan. 24, unvaccinated employees or those who haven’t submitted proof of vaccination will need negative COVID-19 tests to enter Apple...
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

“The Matrix” co-producer Village Roadshow considering strategic options – WSJ

(Reuters) – Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, which has co-produced ‘Joker’ and ‘The Matrix’, is considering taking on an investor or selling itself, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Village Roadshow’s controlling shareholder, Vine Alternative Investments, has tapped PJT...
BUSINESS
talkbusiness.net

Tyson Foods moves annual shareholders meeting to virtual event

Tyson Foods has decided to move its annual shareholders meeting slated for Feb. 10 to a virtual event. This comes as Northwest Arkansas continues to be a hot bed for COVID-19 cases associated with the Omicron variant. Company officials said the decision was made to support the well-being of the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Sales#Pfizer Inc#Health Care#Pharmaceutical Company#Reuters
Phramalive.com

Anticipating a Permanent Shift to Virtual, Pfizer will Reduce Sales Reps

Sparked by more than two years of virtual meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pfizer is cutting its sales staff as more and more physicians’ offices and healthcare facilities prefer fewer face-to-face interactions with vendors. That preference for a virtual experience is expected to remain even after the pandemic wanes.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Pfizer cutting sales staff to prioritize better digital interactions with customers

Pfizer is laying off a few hundred positions across its U.S. sales force as it plans for more digital engagement, the company told Becker's in an emailed statement Jan. 12. Pfizer is looking to hire employees who have the "right expertise and resources" to meet the demand from healthcare professionals seeking out more efficient digital interactions.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Is Pfizer's Acquisition of Arena a Good Move for Investors?

Pfizer plans to acquire Arena for $6.7 billion. Arena's pipeline appears to be a good fit for Pfizer. The price tag of the deal also seems reasonable for Pfizer, but maybe not for some Arena shareholders. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced in December that it plans to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA). In...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wkzo.com

EV startup Bollinger drops pickups to focus on commercial trucks

(Reuters) – Startup electric vehicle company Bollinger Motors said on Friday that it was postponing development of electric pickups for consumers to focus on commercial trucks amid soaring demand from companies seeking to electrify their fleets. Chief Executive Robert Bollinger told Reuters that over the course of 2021 the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Mattel's stock jumps after MKM analyst boosts rating and target, citing an 'underappreciated' product lineup

Shares of Mattel Inc. jumped 3.2% in midday trading Thursday, after the toy maker was upgraded at MKM Partners, citing an "underappreciated" 2022 product lineup and capital structure optionality. Analyst Eric Handler raised his rating to buy, after being at neutral for at least the past three years, and raised his price target to $30 from $24. "In our view, Mattel could achieve [mid-single digit] net sales growth from just its licensed products associated with upcoming movies, "Jurassic World: Dominion," "Lightyear," "Minions: Rise of Gru," and "Top Gun: Maverick," Handler wrote in a research note. "Meanwhile, turnaround brands, Fisher-Price, Thomas, Mega, and American Girl all appear to be on a sustainable uptrend and relaunched brands Masters of the Universe and Monster High provide some additional muscle." Handler said Mattel's commitment to reducing debt could lead to an upgrade to an investment-grade credit rating in the second half of this year, which could revive interest in value creating opportunities, including mergers, strategic investments "and the possible return of a dividend or share buybacks." The stock has run up 19.2% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.4%.
BUSINESS

