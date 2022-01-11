SSDI: Disability payments worth up to $1,261

Americans with disabilities will soon see payments worth $841 for individuals and $1,261 for eligible couples collecting SSDI.

This increase is happening due to the 5.9% increase in COLA.

The average monthly payment will rise by around $76 for those collecting SSDI.

Benefit increases worth $1,657 and $251 in 2022

SSDI is a form of income to help replace income a person received before they became disabled and unable to work at the same level they could before.

SSDI beneficiaries can expect an average payment of $1,358 per month in 2022, while individuals on SSI can expect $841. Couples collecting SSI can expect $1,261.

Anyone receiving SSI should have received their first check or payment on Dec. 30, 2021.

SSI and SSDI: Payment schedule for every month in 2022

SSI goes out on the first of each month, but due to Jan. 1, 2022 being a holiday, it went out early.

The Social Security Administration sent notices to individuals in Dec., but if they did not get them they can check their Social Security account online.

