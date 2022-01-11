ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Dog missing for 8 years reunited with Gatlinburg owner

By WATE 6 staff
 4 days ago

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office shared a happy reunion eight years in the making on Sunday.

They say ‘Oreo’ was taken from Gatlinburg back in 2011.

Her owner never thought she would see her again but because she had Oreo microchipped. Deputies were able to identify Oreo as the longtime missing dog.

Deputies sent out a special thank you to everyone involved, especially the good samaritans and animal control.

Renee Lipton
4d ago

what kind of storyline is that? Left out what happened to the dog. Where was it. Just how was he located. Let's go Brandon!

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

