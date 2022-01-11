In honor of National Quinoa Day, we’re demystifying whole grains

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Did you know quinoa was a staple in the diet of the ancient Incas? Although it's technically a seed, quinoa is treated like a whole grain and cooks up much faster than most others — and anyone who's stood watching a pot of brown rice take its sweet time to become tender can appreciate that. When cooked, these seeds expand rapidly and significantly, become tender but chewy and expel spirals that boast the slightest crunch. Quinoa becomes light, fluffy, nutty and the ideal canvas to showcase intense flavors, rich textures and your favorite veggies, meats and sauces. Plus, quinoa boasts a solid 8 grams of protein per every uncooked 1/2 cup — and it’s gluten-free. It comes in different varieties, with different colors as well (white, red and black are the most-common), which can be a lot of fun to play with, visually. You can cook a big batch at the beginning of the week and use it for days, enjoy it cold or reheat it for dinners, adding vegetables for a portable salad and more. So what are you waiting for? Let's get started. (Cooking times vary from type to type, so check package directions.)

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO