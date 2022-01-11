ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Interest-free loans offered to Pioneer Valley farmers impacted by record rains

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial help is being offered to farmers in western Massachusetts who had losses due to last summer’s record-setting rains. Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA) is making no-interest loans of up to $20,000 available to farmers in...

