U.S. judge rejects Facebook request to dismiss FTC antitrust lawsuit

A judge granted the Federal Trade Commission a second chance to pursue its charges of illegal monopolization against Facebook. The judge granted an earlier motion to dismiss the FTC's initial complaint, but gave it the chance to re-file. He also said FTC Chair Lina Khan's participation in the vote to...
A federal judge on Tuesday ruled the Federal Trade Commission’s amended antitrust lawsuit against Facebook can move forward, determining the commission overcame many of the legal issues that doomed its initial complaint last year. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said the FTC, in its refiled complaint, laid out enough...
A federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss an indictment charging four alleged leaders of the far-right Proud Boys with conspiring to attack the US Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s electoral victory. US District Judge Timothy Kelly rejected defense attorneys’ arguments that the four men —...
(Reuters) - A Kansas federal judge on Wednesday criticized lawyers representing Mylan NV for not first consulting with plaintiffs' class attorneys before asking the court to fast-track a legal dispute ahead of an antitrust trial next month involving the pricing of the allergy treatment EpiPen. U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree...
BOSTON (Reuters) – Prosecutors have recommended that the U.S. Justice Department drop charges against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor accused of concealing his ties to China when seeking federal grant money, a person familiar with the matter said Friday. The decision by federal prosecutors in Boston to seek...
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday ordered former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli to pay $64.6 million for illegally ballooning the price of a drug to treat parasitic diseases. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote of the Southern District of New York also barred Shkreli from the pharmaceutical industry...
The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and his children are trying to block subpoenas from New York Attorney General Letitia James in a civil investigation into their company's business practices. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates joined CBSN to discuss the next steps in the probe.
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.
Americans will be able to order free at-home tests online starting Wednesday, part of the Biden administration's strategy to make COVID-19 tests more accessible as Omicron variant continues to cause high numbers of cases across the U.S. On Wednesday, Americans will be able to log onto COVIDTests.gov, where they will...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who authorities say held hostages inside a Texas synagogue on Saturday demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned nearby on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan. The hostage incident ended Saturday night with the hostages safe and...
Update: After the governor completed his remarks, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the vaccine mandate for large employers but allowed the one for health-care workers. Read more here. Gov. Ron DeSantis despaired Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet ruled on legal challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates for large businesses […]
