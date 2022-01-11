U.S. judge rejects Facebook request to dismiss FTC antitrust lawsuit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. court said on Friday that Martin Shkreli, who famously raised the price of Daraprim, would be ordered to pay $64.6 million and would be barred for life from the pharmaceutical industry. The drug is used to treat toxoplasmosis, a parasitic infection that threatens people...
A judge granted the Federal Trade Commission a second chance to pursue its charges of illegal monopolization against Facebook. The judge granted an earlier motion to dismiss the FTC's initial complaint, but gave it the chance to re-file. He also said FTC Chair Lina Khan's participation in the vote to...
A federal judge on Tuesday ruled the Federal Trade Commission’s amended antitrust lawsuit against Facebook can move forward, determining the commission overcame many of the legal issues that doomed its initial complaint last year. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said the FTC, in its refiled complaint, laid out enough...
The Federal Trade Commission's antitrust suit against Meta, formerly Facebook, can move forward, a federal court ruled Tuesday. The big picture: The same judge who dismissed an earlier version of the agency's lawsuit, filed under the Trump administration, says this time the government's case — as rewritten by the agency now led by chair Lina Khan — is good enough to try.
A federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss an indictment charging four alleged leaders of the far-right Proud Boys with conspiring to attack the US Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s electoral victory. US District Judge Timothy Kelly rejected defense attorneys’ arguments that the four men —...
(Reuters) - A Kansas federal judge on Wednesday criticized lawyers representing Mylan NV for not first consulting with plaintiffs' class attorneys before asking the court to fast-track a legal dispute ahead of an antitrust trial next month involving the pricing of the allergy treatment EpiPen. U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree...
The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job.
(Reuters) – A bipartisan piece of legislation to be introduced in the U.S. Senate on Friday would force defense contractors to stop buying rare earths from China by 2026 and use the Pentagon to create a permanent stockpile of the strategic minerals. The bill, sponsored by Senators Tom Cotton,...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Wednesday criticized China’s decision to cancel a growing number of U.S. departing flights because of passengers who later tested positive for COVID-19 and warned it could take action in response. “China’s actions are inconsistent with its obligations under the U.S.-China Air...
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and his children are trying to block subpoenas from New York Attorney General Letitia James in a civil investigation into their company's business practices. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates joined CBSN to discuss the next steps in the probe.
Lawyers who accused opposing counsel of antisemitism against their Israeli corporate client must take courses on judicial ethics under a new order from the trial judge that declares the allegations “vitriolic and unsubstantiated.”. The Dec. 17 order from U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in Waco, Texas, reiterated what the...
Money problems continue to plague MyPillow CEO-turned-election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, with the staunch Trump ally revealing Friday on Steve Bannon's podcast that he had recently been asked by his bank to close his accounts over fear of the institution's "reputational damage" if it continued to be associated with the controversial figure.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who authorities say held hostages inside a Texas synagogue on Saturday demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned nearby on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan. The hostage incident ended Saturday night with the hostages safe and...
Americans will be able to order free at-home tests online starting Wednesday, part of the Biden administration's strategy to make COVID-19 tests more accessible as Omicron variant continues to cause high numbers of cases across the U.S. On Wednesday, Americans will be able to log onto COVIDTests.gov, where they will...
