Historical cycles in the sector indicate that aerospace and defense stocks are positioned for a major, multi-year rebound. Investors in defense stocks have continued to see their portfolio grow but compared to those investing in the broader market, they have underperformed. Our thesis maintains that defense stocks are set to surge in 2022 and investors should consider going long. We've begun to see an uptick in the volume for the Invesco Aerospace and Defense ETF (NYSE: PPA) in recent months. And looking at the various ETF products in this thematic space, it is interesting that AUM (asset under management) levels have plateaued and been stable at these levels. It is perhaps a sign that everyone who wanted to sell, has done so. The sector appears to be just waiting for buyers to rediscover it. Goldman Sachs agrees and just called it one of their top sector plays for 2022.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO