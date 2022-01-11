ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Federal Reserve Is on Top of Inflation, Powell Tells Congress

Cover picture for the articleAmericans shouldn't worry about high inflation because the Federal Reserve is on the case, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday. “If we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will. We will use our tools to get inflation back," Powell...

24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
AFP

Top Fed official sees US inflation slowing as supply issues resolve

The wave of US price increases that have battered consumers in recent months should slow this year, as supply and transportation issues are resolved, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday. While he expects the supply snags to gradually resolve, the Fed official cautioned that the pandemic is unprecedented and the Omicron variant wave continues to pose challenges to businesses and households.
Jerome Powell
Seeking Alpha

Foreign Exchange Market Turning On Powell And Federal Reserve

The re-nomination hearings for Chairman Jerome Powell and the hearings for Vice-Chair Lael Brainard have coincided with the worst U.S. inflation news since 1982. Are we seeing a shift in market expectations relating to Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve?. On Tuesday Mr. Powell testified before the...
AFP

Biden announces diverse slate of Fed nominees

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced nominations to fill open positions on the Federal Reserve board, including the first Black woman to ever serve as a central bank governor. The nominations will increase diversity on the Fed board and could sway policymaking at a time when the central bank is poised to hike lending rates to fight surging price increases, while also supporting the ongoing economic recovery. If confirmed by the Senate, they would also create a majority of governors nominated by Democratic presidents on the board after the departure in recent months of two officials tapped by Republicans. Lisa Cook, a nominee who is an economics professor at the University of Michigan, would be the first African American woman on the seven-seat board of governors.
FOXBusiness

Welcome to Biden's inflation tax, America

It’s official. Consumer prices have broken the 7% inflation barrier for the first time since the last days of Jimmy Carter. Call it déjà vu all over again for those of us who are old enough to remember the malaise and hardships of the 1970s when we used to see bumper stickers that read: "My take-home pay won’t take me home."
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
