Grant Applications Now Open for 2022

Funds to Benefit Disadvantaged Children in Rural Areas throughout Central Oregon. The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $50,000 grant from the Roundhouse Foundation to support FAN services in rural communities in Central Oregon. FAN advocates serve directly in public schools throughout Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, which covers many rural areas where those in need of assistance may face added barriers to basic needs, including distance to health services, transportation, employment and education. According to Oregon Center for Public Policy, “Rural areas have higher unemployment rates, a lower minimum wage floor and substantially lower per capita personal income than urban areas.” Roundhouse Foundation’s funding will help FAN continue addressing this disparity, so all Central Oregon families can thrive.
