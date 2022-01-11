ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Grant Applications Now Open for 2022

By Editorial
cascadebusnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Charles Health System announces that its 2022 grant applications are now available. New this year are grants focused on supporting organizations that are in the early stages of adopting inclusion, diversity, equity and acceptance work into their organizational culture. In 2020, St. Charles Health System worked to further...

cascadebusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cascadebusnews.com

Roundhouse Foundation Awards $50,000 to Family Access Network

Funds to Benefit Disadvantaged Children in Rural Areas throughout Central Oregon. The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $50,000 grant from the Roundhouse Foundation to support FAN services in rural communities in Central Oregon. FAN advocates serve directly in public schools throughout Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, which covers many rural areas where those in need of assistance may face added barriers to basic needs, including distance to health services, transportation, employment and education. According to Oregon Center for Public Policy, “Rural areas have higher unemployment rates, a lower minimum wage floor and substantially lower per capita personal income than urban areas.” Roundhouse Foundation’s funding will help FAN continue addressing this disparity, so all Central Oregon families can thrive.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Globe Gazette

CFNEIA scholarship application process now open

The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s 2022 scholarship application process is now open and students may apply for scholarships available through the Community Foundation at www.cfneia.org/scholarships. The deadline to apply for 2022 scholarships is 8 p.m. on March 9. CFNEIA awarded $526,960 in scholarships to high school, college and...
ADVOCACY
nd.gov

Main Street Initiative Vibrancy Grant application window opens tomorrow

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that applications for the Main Street Initiative (MSI) 2022 Vibrancy Grant will be accepted Jan.14 through March 31. The Vibrancy Grant Program supports local efforts to increase community vibrancy by providing seed funding for a small project that will build momentum and inspire additional projects.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Organizational Culture#Central Oregon#St Charles Health System#Basic
cascadebusnews.com

The Giving Plate Wins Top $15,000 Prize from Central Oregon Gives

2021 Campaign Raised More than $650,000 for Local Nonprofits. Last week, The Source Weekly announced that The Giving Plate had raised the greatest amount in the 2021 Central Oregon Gives campaign, unlocking a $15,000 prize from an anonymous donor after the organization earned more than $259,708 in individual donations toward a $3.5 million capital campaign to build a free community food store in the heart of Bend’s Makers District.
BEND, OR
WAND TV

Applications for CommuntiyWorks nonprofit grants awards now available

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) –$200,000 is now available for education, workforce development, and land use/protection priorities, thanks to the Community Foundation of Macon County. Starting Jan. 14, 2022, the Foundation will begin accepting online applications from Macon County nonprofit organizations seeking grant awards from the CommunityWorks Endowment Fund. Total...
MACON COUNTY, IL
cascadebusnews.com

Local Government Grant Program Now Accepting Applications for Park & Recreation Projects

The Local Government Grant Program (LGGP) is accepting applications for the 2022 grant cycle. The LGGP helps local government agencies fund outdoor park and recreation areas and facilities, and acquire property for park purposes. Approximately $14 million in reimbursement grant funds are available for the 2022 cycle. Eligible applicants are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Madras, OR
City
Redmond, OR
City
Prineville, OR
City
La Pine, OR
41nbc.com

Houston County virtual school applications now open

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A virtual school component is nothing new for Houston County Schools, especially since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the Virtual Learning Coordinator for the Houston County Board of Education, Dave Gibbs, the district found a way to have most of its students do in-person learning safely, but for the last year, about 300 students have taken part in the Houston Virtual School option.
PERRY, GA
stamfordplus.com

First County Bank Foundation Now Accepting Annual CommunityFirst Grant Applications

STAMFORD, CT – First County Bank Foundation announces that applications for the Annual CommunityFirst grant program are now being accepted. Eligible nonprofit organizations must submit their application online by the deadline of March 31, 2022. To be eligible for consideration, organizations must serve the communities of Stamford, Norwalk, Darien,...
STAMFORD, CT
MLive

Bay City now accepting applications for small business pandemic relief grant program

BAY CITY, MI - A new grant program aimed at giving Bay City’s small businesses a boost with American Rescue Plan Act funding is now accepting applications. The commission approved a resolution on Dec. 20, 2021 that put aside $300,000 out of Bay City’s total $31,076,578 ARPA funding pool to create a grant program to provide for small businesses that are struggling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
swark.today

2022 Arkansas Public Service Internship Applications Now Open

Little Rock, AR – The application period is now open for interested college-aged students to apply for the Arkansas Public Service Internship Program (MyARInternship). The Department of Transformation and Shared Services (TSS) launched the program in the summer of 2021 to provide opportunities to learn about state government. TSS...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTVZ

Central Oregon Builders Association announces 2021 Excellence Award winners

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Builders Association on Friday announced the prestigious annual COBA Excellence Award winners, nominated and voted on by fellow COBA members. Residential Builder of the Year. Salvesen Homes. Commercial Builder of the Year. CS Construction. Green Builder of the Year. Bend/Redmond Habitat for Humanity.
BEND, OR
KVAL

Should Lane County pond be removed? Citizens asked for input

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Since September we’ve been following a story on the removal of a pond in Lane County. On Wednesday, we drove out to Horton Pond (Hult Dam) to see how people are reacting. Kayaking, fishing and swimming are just a few of the activities people...
opb.org

Rural Oregon hospitals buckle under strain of omicron

Your browser does not support the audio element. There are more than 700 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, according to the Oregon Health Authority. As the omicron variant rapidly spreads across counties, the number of available ICU beds is dwindling and causing particular strain for smaller, rural hospitals with fewer beds and resources. In The Dalles, the number of new COVID-19 cases has more than doubled in the past week. Don Wenzler, the Chief Clinical Officer at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, talks to us about the twin challenges his rural hospital faces as it confronts a surging caseload and frontline health workers who are falling ill or being forced into quarantine after possible exposure to the virus.
THE DALLES, OR
KCBY

Boring news: Crews punching a tunnel through Oregon cliffside

THE DALLES, Ore. - The Mitchell Point Tunnel was a highlight of the original Columbia River Highway. Built in 1915, the tunnel conducted travelers through the Gorge on the Oregon side until 1953, when the tunnel was closed and filled. Construction of Interstate 84 in 1966 destroyed the tunnel. Fast...
THE DALLES, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend contractor picked for bond-funded renovation of four Deschutes County libraries

Bend-based SunWest Builders was selected by the Deschutes Public Library District Board on Wednesday as the construction manager/general contractor for the bond-funded renovation of four library locations: East Bend, La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver. The post Bend contractor picked for bond-funded renovation of four Deschutes County libraries appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy